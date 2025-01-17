Walker Farm Music Presents JIM KELLER: A FUNDRAISER FOR WEST RIVER SPORTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Walker Farm Music will host an evening with iconic guitarist Jim Keller, best known as chief songwriter for Tommy Tutone, and the 1981 hit “867-5309/Jenny”!

Keller has spent the last thirty years crafting a distinctive blend of heartfelt rock, soul, and poetic lyricism. Whether performing at New York's Rockwood Music Hall with some of the finest musicians in the business - or in front of new audiences like yourselves! - Keller brings a personal touch to every song.

The event is a benefit concert, with all proceeds going to West River Sports - a volunteer-run community organization committed to fostering a love of the outdoors and healthy activity with and for our area's younger populations.

The concert will be held in Walker Farm on February 8th at 7:00pm. Walker Farm Music is a “Pick-Your-Price” event, letting you choose the ticket value that makes the most sense for you. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.westontheater.org or by calling the Box Office at 802-824-5288.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high-impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at westontheater.org

