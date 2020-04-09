Vermont Shakespeare Festival Postpones Summer Production THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Vermont Shakespeare Festival, the state's professional producer of Shakespeare's plays since 2005, has decided to postpone its summer production of The Merry Wives of Windsor until summer 2021.

"In order to ensure the safety of our community, and not knowing how soon people will be ready to congregate for performances and other events, VSF will reschedule our summer production for next year," said Co-Artistic Directors Jena Necrason and John Nagle. "We are reimagining what our 2020 season might offer later in the year - we will create smaller scale programming this fall and winter - but we will pause on preparation for the big production."

Our production of Shakespeare's comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor had already been cast, the design process was well under way and the company was preparing to go into rehearsals before Covid-19 hit. The season was scheduled for mid-July to early August at four venues in Vermont: The Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, The Circus Lawn at Shelburne Museum, The Coach Barn at Shelburne Farms and Shelburne Vineyard. With no specific date in sight for ending social distancing, and in response to the financial effects Covid-19 is having on the ability for arts organizations to secure funds, VSF joins many theatre companies and festivals in postponing or cancelling productions this year.

Vermont Shakespeare Festival is a non-profit professional theatre company helmed by husband and wife team John Nagle and Jena Necrason. Founded in 2005, the work of the company elevates artistic and cultural life in Vermont and the region by presenting theatre of excellent artistic quality, employing local artists and training the next generation of theatre artists. VSF brings Shakespeare's plays to life in powerful, open-air productions at Vermont's most scenic outdoor venues.

In addition to presenting large-scale multi-venue outdoor productions in the summer, VSF has offered an ongoing Salon Series featuring staged readings of plays inspired by or about Shakespeare and his times, as well as their popular original show Vino and the Bard, a raucous evening of Shakespeare and wine tastings.

"Bringing Shakespeare's 400-year-old plays to life today gives us the extraordinary opportunity to interpret his universal and provocative themes through a contemporary lens. In challenging times, we all look to the arts for salvation, connection, and to reflect on our humanity. We are optimistic about the impact we can continue to have on our beloved Vermont community when we get through this crisis." said Co-Artistic Director Jena Necrason.

Until VSF returns, check the website, www.vermontshakespeare.org, for videos of past performances and information about planning for the rest of 2020 and into 2021.





