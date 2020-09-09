Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre Presents A: ZOOM PLAY FEST!

Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre's ZOOM PLAY FEST welcomes audiences to an open dress rehearsal, Friday September 11th at 7:00pm. Additional showtimes include Saturday, September 12th at 7:00pm, and Sunday September 13th, at 2:00pm also!

The show is running about an hour and thirty minutes and the company will be holding a brief talk back on Saturday and Sunday after performances to meet the cast, get to know the audience, and talk about the process!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th @ 7:00pm EST

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83864543618?pwd=T3BDYW5JelRTWmt0Q25QbFJnd1h0dz09

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12TH @ 7:00pm EST:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81296322425?pwd=ZmtiNjlGSUc4UVVrbEk1VDF4WkxoQT09

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 13TH @ 2:00PM EST:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84910164964?pwd=T2oxeVp5M

Shows View More Vermont Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You