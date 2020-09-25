The Flynn Presents A Virtual Performance By Comedian Kristina Wong

This live event is held via Zoom; tickets are pay what you wish, with a suggested ticket price of $10.

Right at the peak of election season, the Flynn is excited to host fearless comedian Kristina Wong for a virtual performance of her bold, topical one-woman show/over-the-top campaign rally, Kristina Wong for Public Office, on October 20 at 7 pm.

Performance artist, comedian, and elected representative Kristina Wong is taking her unruly campaign online to arouse civic engagement and counter-hijack our democracy. An actual elected representative of Koreatown in Los Angeles, she was once a scrappy performance artist with a bright future in reality television. Now she's a part of the political system she used to ridicule!

Originally built to tour alongside the rallies leading up to the 2020 presidential election, against a charming hand-sewn felt set she made herself, Kristina Wong for Public Office is now being broadcast live from her home to yours. This interactive, comedic performance mashes up campaign rallies, church revivals, and solo theater shows to uncover the history of voting, what it means to run for local office, and the impact artists can have on democracy.

This live event is held via Zoom; tickets are pay what you wish, with a suggested ticket price of $10. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 29 at 10 am. For more information, visit flynnvt.org.

