The Flynn Announces Lineup for WINDOW ON MAIN Series
Kicking off April 16 with live shows in Chase Studio.
The Flynn's the Window on Main series takes place across two weekends (Friday and Saturday)-April 16-17 and April 23-24. Each day features hour-long performances from four artists or groups. Find out more about the series and each of the performers at flynnvt.org/Window-on-Main.
"As we look for new ways to engage artists, the Flynn is excited to experiment with formats other than our traditional stages," said Jay Wahl, executive director. "The goal of the Window on Main is to open up a dialogue between local performers and our community. Artists from multiple disciplines will safely and energetically entertain passersby, spreading joy to the sidewalks in front of the Flynn just as Burlington is taking in the warm spring weather."
Friday, April 16 - 4-8 pm
8 Cuerdas
A2VT
Hanna Satterlee
Joshua Glass
Saturday, April 17 - 4-8 pm
The Chairs from The Quarry Project
merde!
Mikahely
The Wet Ones!
Friday, April 23 - 4-8 pm
Imago Trio
Migmar Tsering
ouzkxqlzn
Say it Forward
Saturday, April 24 - 4-8 pm
Birdcode Duo
Green Mountain Cabaret
Marcie Hernandez
Matt LaRocca/Jessie Owens
The shows will be presented at the Flynn with performers in Chase Studio facing Main Street, and the artists and audience separated by the street-side Chase Studio windows. Audio will be fed through speakers to the sidewalk and surrounding area. Come out and enjoy the shows, and connect with the artists in real time on social media using the hashtag #FlynnFishbowl.