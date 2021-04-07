Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Flynn Announces Lineup for WINDOW ON MAIN Series

Kicking off April 16 with live shows in Chase Studio.

Apr. 7, 2021  

The Flynn's the Window on Main series takes place across two weekends (Friday and Saturday)-April 16-17 and April 23-24. Each day features hour-long performances from four artists or groups. Find out more about the series and each of the performers at flynnvt.org/Window-on-Main.

"As we look for new ways to engage artists, the Flynn is excited to experiment with formats other than our traditional stages," said Jay Wahl, executive director. "The goal of the Window on Main is to open up a dialogue between local performers and our community. Artists from multiple disciplines will safely and energetically entertain passersby, spreading joy to the sidewalks in front of the Flynn just as Burlington is taking in the warm spring weather."

Friday, April 16 - 4-8 pm

8 Cuerdas

A2VT

Hanna Satterlee

Joshua Glass

Saturday, April 17 - 4-8 pm

The Chairs from The Quarry Project

merde!

Mikahely

The Wet Ones!

Friday, April 23 - 4-8 pm

Imago Trio

Migmar Tsering

ouzkxqlzn

Say it Forward

Saturday, April 24 - 4-8 pm

Birdcode Duo

Green Mountain Cabaret

Marcie Hernandez

Matt LaRocca/Jessie Owens

The shows will be presented at the Flynn with performers in Chase Studio facing Main Street, and the artists and audience separated by the street-side Chase Studio windows. Audio will be fed through speakers to the sidewalk and surrounding area. Come out and enjoy the shows, and connect with the artists in real time on social media using the hashtag #FlynnFishbowl.


