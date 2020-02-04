THE LITTLE PRINCE Announced At Lost Nation Theater

Lost Nation Theater presents the culminating project of its one-week Dance-Theater Storytelling Camp: The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

It's Theater FOR Kids BY Kids!

The Little Prince is an original dance-theater created by campers & aspiring pro's age 9 & up and award-winning director/choreographer Taryn Noelle, with Lost Nation Theater's Artistic Director and resident playwright Kim Allen Bent.

"It is only with the heart that one can see rightly..."

Follow the Little Prince and the Aviator as they visit various planets, meet an array of characters from sly to sincere and explore friendship, love, loss and adventure.

Join us as we fly through space and into the imagination to tell this most beloved story with athletic adagio, contemporary modern dance, hip-hop and child-inspired inventive design!

Performances are 5:30pm Friday and 11am Saturday February 28 and 29, at Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St Montpelier, VT (wheelchair accessible, assisted listening system available). The performance runs approximately 30 minutes (recommended for ages 4 and up)

All tickets (including toddlers) are $5. For information & tickets call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org.





