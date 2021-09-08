Spruce Peak Performing Arts To Welcome Boston Ballet II Back To Stowe This Fall

Boston Ballet II and Boston Ballet School Post Graduate students will return to Stowe for a mini-residency featuring a variety of classes for all levels with Boston Ballet II Associate Director Peter Stark and a performance of A Suite from The Nutcracker at Spruce Peak Arts on Saturday, November 6 at 7 pm.

Do you dance en pointe? Don't miss the Master class with Peter Stark on Friday, November 5th, from 6:30-8:30pm. Bring your pointe shoes and join us at the barre! Be sure to dress for ballet class and be ready to dance! The Friday Master class is $30 per student, and can also be purchased with a performance ticket. Are you newer to ballet? Join us Saturday, November 6th, from 10-11am for a Beginner/Intermediate Dance Class. This class is tailored for ages 7 and up and will work with Peter Stark and 2 dancers. The Saturday Beginning/Intermediate class will be $10 per student, and can be purchased with a performance ticket.

After you've taken a class with Peter and the Boston Ballet II dancers, be sure to join us as Boston Ballet II presents A Suite from The Nutcracker, Saturday, November 6th, at 7pm. This one-act performance is designed to introduce families and children to ballet and will feature excerpts from The Nutcracker. This holiday favorite is set to Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's beautiful, timeless score. The Nutcracker follows the wondrous journey of young Clara, who receives a nutcracker as a gift at her family's Christmas Eve party. Later that night, her nutcracker magically transforms into a prince, who leads her through an enchanted forest and into the Nutcracker Prince's Kingdom. Tickets for the performance are $28 for Adults; $13 for Children (12 and under) and on sale now!

About Boston Ballet II

Led by Artistic Director Mikko Nissinen and Associate Director of BBII Peter Stark, Boston Ballet II, the second company of Boston Ballet is a two-year program featuring young, classically-trained dancers on the cusp of their professional careers. They perform extensively with the main Company at the Citizens Bank Opera House, in addition to their own touring engagements. BBII alumni make up more than a third of the current Boston Ballet roster, and others have gone on to professional careers in numerous American and International companies, including The Royal Ballet, Nederlands Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Houston Ballet, Stuttgart Ballet, and The National Ballet of Canada.

The Post Graduate program, led by Kathleen Mitchell, is an extension of Boston Ballet School's Professional Division, designed for accomplished ballet students who have completed their academic education. These dancers train, rehearse, and perform alongside members of Boston Ballet II, as well as with Boston Ballet's main Company.

Spruce Peak Arts is committed to the health and safety of all our patrons, staff, and volunteers. Effective now all patrons attending events in the Spruce Peak Arts theatre will be required to wear a mask as well as show a photo ID and proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Proof of vaccination can be the physical card or a photo of the card. For more information on our Covid-19 protocols, visit Sprucepeakarts.org.

We'd like to thank those who have offered their incredible generosity in order to make this residency possible. Season Sponsors: Bourne's Energy, Front Porch Forum, and Spruce Peak Realty, with additional support by: Sisler Builders and Maple Capital Management.

For full info on events, and to purchase tickets for the performance, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.