Spruce Peak Folk Festival Reveals 2019 Poster!

Vermont artist Trevor Corp has designed the first Artist inspired Spruce Peak Folk Festival poster. Trevor Corps' paintings and mixed media works, reveal his agility as both a painter and a printmaker.

The Spruce Peak Folk Festival presented by WhistlePig Rye Whiskey delights in cultivating visual arts and music. Join us on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 for the Spruce Peak Folk Festival for two days of music with six amazing musicians and meet Trevor Corp, the artist behind the poster!

Single day tickets are now available online at SprucePeakArts.org.

Stay at the Lodge at Spruce Peak for special package rates.

To purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.





