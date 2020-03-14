Spruce Peak Arts Suspends All Public Programming

Spruce Peak Arts has been carefully following the global outbreak of COVID-19 and to help slow the spread in their region they will be suspending all public programming through March 31st, effective immediately.

They have released the following statement:

We recognize that ceasing events has a profound impact - on the lives of those artists scheduled to perform; on our incredible team of house managers, ushers, vendors, and sponsors; on ever-vigilant custodial staff; and on so many others who make live theater possible, both on stage and behind the scenes. We will be monitoring the situation closely and will resume programming as soon as possible.

Although our box office will be closed for public walk-up during this period, if you have questions or concerns, please email us at info@sprucepeakarts.org or call 802.760.4634. Please note that email and call volume may be higher than normal, and we ask for your patience.

As a non-profit organization, we sincerely thank you for your continued support as we all work together during this rapidly evolving scenario.



Go to SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634 for information and updates.





