Northern Stage Presents MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT

Northern Stage concludes its 2021/22 season with the hilarious musical MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT, April 13 through May 15, in the Byrne Theater at Northern Stage's Barrette Center for the Arts.

Based on the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this uproarious take on the myth of King Arthur has a Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle, Music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and is directed by Northern Stage's Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne.

Monty Python's Spamalot invites audiences to experience the legend of King Arthur as never seen before through the lens of the hysterical Monty Python team, poking fun at any and everything along the way. From show-stopping song-and-dance numbers to a battle of baguettes to a flying cow, this Best Musical Tony Winner and long-running West End sensation will delight audiences and inspire one and all to "always look on the bright side of life."

"We chose this show at the height of the pandemic when we knew people would need to laugh and let go," says Producing Artistic Director and Director Carol Dunne. "Every musical number in this show is a wink to the exuberance of classic musical theater. We know that this joyous and over the top production will put smiles on many faces."

The cast of 23 includes Jonas Cohen (King Arthur), Cordell Cole (Sir Lancelot), Scott Cote (Sir Robin), Thaddeus S. Fitzpatrick (Historian), Michelle Beth Herman (The Lady of the Lake), Ben Liebert (Patsy), Thom Miller (Sir Galahad), Jack Russell (Sir Bedevere), and ensemble members Emily Ballou, Sydney Chow, Erica Lee Cianciulli, Louis Hansen, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Julia Klavans, Stacia Nugent, Austin Phillips, Kerrigan Quenemoen, Connor James Reilly, Eric Rivas, Angela M. Sauers, Sophia Serpas, and Julius Williams.

The creative team also includes Kevin A. Smith (Music Director), Ashleigh King (Choreographer), Lex Liang (Scenic Designer/Costume Consultant), Daniel Kotlowitz (Lighting Designer), Mike Tracey (Sound Designer), Mary Schilling Martin (Wig Designer), Benjamin E.C. Pfister (Production Stage Manager), and Kate Wellhofer (Assistant Stage Manager), with original costume design by Tim Hatley. The band consists of Kevin A. Smith (Conductor/Key 1), Scott Cho (Trombone), Tynen Hooker-Haring (Bass), Anessa Marie (Key 2), Jon Rossi (Drums), Kirby Tassos (Reeds), and Tim Wendt (Trumpet).

Performance times are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 5 p.m. Tickets for Monty Python's Spamalot are $34-$59 and $19 for students of all ages. Preview performances (April 13, 14 and 15) are $34 for all seats. Tickets can be purchased by visiting NorthernStage.org or by calling the Box Office at 802-296-7000. Access for All tickets (for EBT card holders) are $5 and are available for any performance while ticket supplies last. The Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts is located at 74 Gates Street, White River Junction, VT.

PLEASE NOTE: Northern Stage will continue to adhere to the recommended COVID-19 safety protocols for indoor programming. Patrons will be asked to provide proof of vaccination status (with booster if eligible) or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Proof of vaccination can be supplied by providing vaccination card, photo of vaccination card with identification, or the Bindle app (or other approved health app). Masks will be required inside the Barrette Center for the Arts at all times.