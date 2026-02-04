Northern Stage Expands with New Performance Space in Vermont

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Northern Stage has acquired the former VFW Post at 97 South Main Street in White River Junction, just steps behind the Barrette Center for the Arts.

"A second space has long been a dream of ours, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to grow in this remarkable White River Junction landmark,” said Managing Director Jason Smoller. Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne added, “We plan to expand our programming to meet the needs of the community, welcome far larger audiences to our education productions, and create a gathering space for special performances, cabarets, and readings. This new space will have an incredible impact on our ability to program for all ages.”

"This is an exciting moment for Northern Stage,” added Board Chair Jon Spector. “We have simultaneously articulated a powerful vision and strategy for our next era and taken a bold step to make parts of that vision a reality by purchasing this building.”

The company will make some necessary structural and code upgrades to the building and hopes to begin public programming in Summer 2026. A detailed calendar of events might include theater education classes and camps; small cabaret-style performances; new play readings and developmental workshops; and professionally produced, possibly more experimental, performances.

This announcement follows Northern Stage's 2025 addition of an artist housing community, built as a part of the Act II Campaign right down the street from the theater.

On Northern Stage's Main Stage, beginning February 4 is The World Is Not Silent, a first-generation family dramedy by Don X. Nguyen, through February 22. Up next in the 2025/26 Season is The Children by Lucy Kirkwood, featuring Gordon Clapp (NYPD Blue), Martha Burns (Slings and Arrows), and Daphne Zuniga (Spaceballs; Melrose Place), running from March 25 through April 12. The season concludes in May with the world premiere of Talene Monahon's high-seas farce, Wonder! A Woman Keeps a Secret, running from May 13 through 31.