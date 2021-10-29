Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

More Than 200 Artists To Take Part In United South End Artists' Annual South End Open Studios November 13 + 14

pixeltracker

This is USEA's first in-person Open Studios since 2019.

Oct. 29, 2021  

More Than 200 Artists To Take Part In United South End Artists' Annual South End Open Studios November 13 + 14

The annual South End Open Studios is back as the United South End Artists (USEA) showcase the eclectic talent that makes up Boston's artist community.

Now in its 35th year, the event showcases the work of more than 150 established and emerging artists creating art in a wide variety of media including painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, ceramics, glass, wood, and fiber. This is USEA's first in-person Open Studios since 2019. The South End Open Studios will take place on Saturday, November 13th and Sunday, November 14th from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM each day at six different buildings in the South End. The event is free and no ticket is required.

"South End Open Studios is your unique chance to explore the roots of the modern South End and to support the artists who moved to the neighborhood long before the warehouses were renovated" said Jen Matson, United South End Artists Board Member. "In many ways it was the energy of the artists that has created what today is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in the city."


A map showing all of the participating studios will be available at useaboston.com. South End Open Studios is free and open to the public.


Related Articles View More Vermont Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
A 5,6,7,8 Mug
A 5,6,7,8 Mug
I'm in Tech Tank Top
I'm in Tech Tank Top
The Prom Enamel T-shirt Pin
The Prom Enamel T-shirt Pin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cabaret Icon Reuben Kaye Brings THE KAYE HOLE to QPAC in January
  • Exclusive: Get A First Look At Adam Pascal, Olivia Valli & More In PRETTY WOMAN On Tour
  • Celeste Barber Announces FINE, THANKS National Tour For 2022
  • FROZEN Will Open In Brisbane This February