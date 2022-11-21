Lineup Announced For Broadway Direct #17 at the Vergennes Opera House

Broadway Direct returns to the Vergennes Opera House for the 17th year with a spectacular lineup of performers on Friday, December 9, at 7:30pm.

"Broadway Direct is truly an annual favorite, hands down," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "We all look forward to this show and to introducing both familiar and new talent to the Vergennes-wide community."

This year's Broadway Direct features the originator of Broadway Direct, Bill Carmichael and returning pro, Elisa Van Duyne. New to the Vergennes Opera House stage will be New York City pros David L. Murray, Jr (most recently seen locally in St. Michael's Playhouse summer performance of The Mountaintop) and Madison Claire Parks (most recently seen locally in St. Michael's Playhouse summer performance of Desperate Measures).

As in years past, local high school talent will join the professionals on stage. This year Lily Roberts, a senior at Mount Abe High School, who recently played Dolly in the school's production of Hello Dolly! returns to the VOH stage. She will be joined by Middlebury High School Junior Asa Baker-Rouse, who is fresh from playing Professor Harold Hill in the school's production of Music Man.

All the performers will be accompanied by the talented Scott Nicholas on piano.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased online at VergennesOperaHouse.org.

The program for this year's Broadway Direct features musical numbers from Guys and Dolls, Ragtime, Hairspray and a special tribute to Stephen Sondheim.