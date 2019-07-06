Dorset Theatre Festival's Pipeline Series Of New Plays Continues With THREE GIRLS NEVER LEARNT THE WAY HOME

Dorset Theatre Festival, under the leadership of Artistic Director Dina Janis and Producing Director Will Rucker, will present Three Girls Never Learnt The Way Home by Matthew Paul Olmos on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. This is the second reading of the acclaimed Pipeline Series of three one-night-only presentations of new work. Three Girls was most recently read in New York City as part of the Mentor Project at the Cherry Lane Theatre in March 2019. Olmos is a three-time Sundance Institute Fellowship/Residency recipient and his play so go the ghosts of méxico, part one was a New York Times Critic's Pick.

Three Girls Never Learnt The Way Home follows three friends, who after being bused into a newly integrated school, find themselves in the center of a mysterious encounter which ignites a panic throughout the area. With elements of magical realism and visceral theatricality, Three Girls explores what happens to children caught in the middle of complicated adult fears.

"Matthew is such a terrific storyteller, and the story of Three Girls is the kind that draws you in immediately," said Dina Janis, Artistic Director. "We have a beautiful cast lined up, and this play is already attracting attention nationwide."

Director Larissa Lury, a National Directors Fellow through the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, will be joined by a cast including Andrea Negrette (Three Girls Never Learnt The Way Home, Cherry Lane Theatre), Heather Velazquez (Another Word For Beauty, Goodman Theatre), Toni Lachelle Pollitt (Dear Dashboard, Cherry Lane Theatre), and Jennifer Dorr White, who returns to Dorset Theatre Festival after her roles in Other People's Money and Grace & Glorie.

Dorset Theatre Festival builds upon its growing reputation as an incubator for up-and-coming American plays with the Pipeline Series-a cutting edge series of new works destined to become tomorrow's classics. The Pipeline provides a pathway to production for new work by writers the Festival is developing, as well as a full week of rehearsal in the Festival's retreat center in Dorset. In addition to giving playwrights an opportunity to get new plays in front of audiences, the Festival hopes to create an internal route for new plays to reach its Main Stage as well as include regional audiences in the development-to-premiere process.

Three Girls Never Learnt The Way Home will be presented at the Dorset Playhouse on Tuesday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets, subscriptions, and flex passes for the Pipeline Series are available online, by contacting the Box Office at (802) 867-2223 ext. 101 from 12pm-6pm Tuesday-Saturday, or by email. Please note that all ticket purchases are non-refundable. For more information about the 2019 Pipeline Series and Main Stage Season go to www.dorsettheatrefestival.org

The Pipeline Series is sponsored by Union Underground and Factory Point Place. Dorset Theatre Festival's 42nd Season Sponsors are the Dorset Inn, Barrows House Inn & Restaurant, and Dorset Bakery.





