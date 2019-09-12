Che Malambo Comes To Stowe

Che Malambo, a powerhouse all-male company, performs the incredibly rhythmic Malambo, a 400 year-old Argentine dance with roots in gaucho dueling. The thrilling, percussive dance and music spectacle will take place at 7 p.m. on February 5, 2020 at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center!

At the core of the Malambo style is the rapid-fire footwork, called zapeteo, inspired by the hoofbeats of galloping horses. With its wild, unbridled energy, malambo was developed from challenges a pair of gauchos would make to each other. One would perform a particular rhythmic pattern, and his challenger would mirror the intense movements and try to top their fiery steps.

This Argentinian dance form is performed solely by men and based entirely on rhythm similar to Spanish flamenco and American tap. The ensemble's high energy dance will excite audiences through precise footwork and rhythmic stomping, drumming of the bombos, and singing and whirling boleadoras (lassos with stones on the end).

Che Malambo is directed by French choreographer and former dancer Gilles Brinas, who learned about Malambo when he traveled to Buenos Aires and the Pampas regions in search of this rarely seen dance style. Inspired by the extraordinary master artists he discovered, Brinas created a company of 14 authentic gauchos and a full evening show that brings the bravura Malambo out of the grasslands and onto the stage in a stylishly modern way!

Since 2016, the company has performed in over 100 cities in 11 countries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East including 4 N. American tours and week-long runs in London, Berlin, Cologne and a 60 performance 3 month run in Paris, France. #ComeBeEntertained

Tickets go on sale for members on September 12th at noon and for the public on October 1st at noon!

Purchase tickets at SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.





