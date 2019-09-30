Arlo Guthrie's Live Show, Features Alice's Restaurant, Humor And Storytelling

ARLO GUTHRIE hits the Flynn MainStage, Friday, October 4 at 8 pm.

Arlo Guthrie has been a keeper of the folk music flame for over 50 years, blending humor, pathos, irreverence, and poignancy into a sincere expression of the genre his father, Woody Guthrie, helped establish.

From Alice's Restaurant to touring with his wife, Jackie, and their children as the Guthrie Family, the songwriter, social commentator, and master storyteller captivates by drawing out the offbeat beauty of the everyday. His live show-featuring Alice's Restaurant -is characterized by an intimacy that celebrates the greatest means of bringing people together: music.

Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, 153 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401, United States





