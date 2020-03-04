Après Chic 2020 Announces Sponsors For Disco-Glam, So-Cal Casual, And Après Fabulous Gala

Spruce Peak Arts has partnered with local artisans and businesses, wineries, restaurants, craft beverage producers and production companies for the best nightclub experience of the season - Après Chic 2020 - on Saturday, March 14!

The party starts at 5pm with a VIP Reception at the WhistlePig Pavilion, where VIP guests enjoy complimentary cocktails & hors d'oeuvres and premier viewing for the Ice Dance International's World Premiere Performance at 6:00pm. At 7pm, the moves continue at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center for the Boogie Chic Dance Party, an immersive experience including a VJ and DJ, and cocktails and dessert bar.

A few tickets are still available for either the Ultra-Chic Experience for the VIP Reception at the WhistlePig Pavilion OR get your Boogie Chic Dance party only ticket for the party starting at 7pm at the Performing Arts Center. Go to Sprucepeakarts.org.

All proceeds from Après Chic 2020 benefit Spruce Peak Arts work delivering engaging experiences for all ages that connect us with the performing arts in deep, meaningful, and delightful ways.





