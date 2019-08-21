WAITRESS Comes To Vancouver For One Week Only This November

Broadway Across Canada in Vancouver is thrilled to announce WAITRESS will play the Queen Elizabeth Theatre (630 Hamilton Street) for a limited 1-week engagement. The diner opens up Tuesday, November 12 to Sunday, November 17, 2019.



Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons dangereuse, Waiting For Godot) and original direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).



Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.



"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine.



"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.



Tickets will be available by visiting ticketmaster.ca, or by calling 1-855-985-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 1-800-889-8457. Tickets are on sale starting Monday September 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.



WAITRESS is part of the Broadway Across Canada 19/20 Broadway Season and will run in Vancouver November 12 - 17, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Calgary November 19 - 24, 2019 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Edmonton November 26 - December 1, 2019 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium and in Ottawa December 31, 2019 - January 5, 2020 at the National Arts Centre.



For more tour information, please visit www.WaitressTheMusicalonTour.com







