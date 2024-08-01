News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Tim Minchin's North American Tour Begins This Weekend in Vancouver

An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano launches this Saturday August 3.

Tim Minchin's North American Tour Begins This Weekend in Vancouver ImageAfter more than a decade away, the multi-talented Tim Minchin will return to North America with a 13 city-solo tour. An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano launches this Saturday August 3 in Vancouver.  Tickets are available at TimMinchin.com; the tour is produced by Live Nation.
 
Tour dates and venues are below:
 
Vancouver BC             Sat Aug 3                              Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Portland OR                Tue Aug 6                              Newmark Theatre
Seattle WA                  Wed Aug 7                            Moore Theatre
San Francisco CA        Fri Aug 9                                Masonic Auditorium
Los Angeles CA           Sat Aug 10                             Orpheum Theatre
Denver CO                  Tue Aug 13                             Paramount Theatre
Austin TX                     Thu Aug 15                            ACL Live – Moody Theatre
Dallas TX                      Fri Aug 16                              Majestic Theatre
Toronto ON                Tue Aug 20                             Massey Hall
Minneapolis MN       Wed Aug 21                            State Theatre
Boston MA                  Fri Aug 23                               Boch Center Shubert Theatre
Washington DC          Sat Aug 24                              Warner Theatre
New York NY               Sun Aug 25-Mon Aug 26      Town Hall
 
Acclaimed for his brilliant music composition, lyrics, keyboard skills, vocal prowess, and laser sharp wit, Tim has sold out some of the most prestigious venues around the globe including London’s O2 Arena and The Royal Albert Hall; and his native Sydney Opera House. Typically barefoot in performance, he plans to wear shoes this time.  Tim Minchin said this about the tour, “It has been over a decade since I played solo in the States, and I’m SO fkn excited to be back. Nothing compares to US audiences.”
 
An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano comes with the strongly worded disclaimer that 'this is not a comedy gig,’ although there are no guarantees about the absence of amusement. Minchin will perform songs drawn from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, his TV and film writing, and his early song-writing days around the turn of the century.
 

About Tim Minchin

In addition to two decades of award-winning live performance and multiple recorded specials, Tim is the composer and lyricist of smash-hit stage musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, which continues to return again and again for sold-out engagements in London and other markets around the world. He is also a screenwriter (of the award-winning Upright, in which he stars alongside House of The Dragon’s Milly Alcock), a screen actor (Atticus Fetch in Californication, Friar Tuck in Robin Hood 2014, Darius Cracksworth in Disney's The Artful Dodger), and a public speaker (his commencement speeches have over 150 million views online, and will soon be published in book form by Penguin Random House).  Stage roles include his acclaimed Judas in the 2014 UK / Australian Arena Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Rosencrantz in the Sydney Theatre Company’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. He is a voice actor, has published two children's books and a graphic novel, and sometimes get into trouble for criticising fundamentalists of all stripes. His 2020 studio album, Apart Together, peaked at #2 on the ARIA charts. Among many accolades, he has won two Olivier Awards for Best Musical, a British Composers Award for Best Score, a Logie for Best Supporting Actor, an ACTAA for best TV comedy performance, an Edinburgh Comedy Award for best Newcomer, a Whats On Stage Award for Best Actor in a Musical, The Richard Dawkins Award for Science Communication, and an Order of Australia for Services to the Arts and the Community. He has been nominated for some Tonys and a Grammy.



