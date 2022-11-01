The World Premiere Of Manami Hara's COURAGE NOW Comes to Firehall Arts Centre This Month
Performances run Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.
The Firehall Arts Centre, in association with Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre (vAct), is pleased to present the world premiere of Manami Hara's Courage Now from Saturday, November 19 to Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Courage Now tells the story of Japanese Consul Chiune Sugihara, who helped over 6000 Polish and Lithuanian Jews escape the Nazis in 1940. Going against his government orders, he issued more than 2000 handwritten visas, risking both his life and his career. Some of those whose lives were saved have families living in British Columbia today.
Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, Manami Hara is a playwright, producer, interpreter, and a translator. She became fascinated with Western theatre and the English language, and at the age of 18, left Japan to become a stage actor in North America. She moved to Vancouver, took ESL classes and graduated from Studio 58. Manami is a Jessie Richardson Theatre Award winner and nominee for her acting and collaborative creations.
"Bringing a new play to life takes time and dedication, and Manami has definitely demonstrated that," says Artistic Producer Donna Spencer. "She has been so determined to share this amazing story of heroism with theatre audiences that throughout the past twelve years, she has been exploring ways to tell Sugihara's story on stage. After hearing its first reading at The Firehall some time ago, I knew we needed to help make it happen, and I am so glad it will have its world premiere here in our theatre space."
