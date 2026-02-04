The Dance Centre To Present Idan Cohen/Ne.Sans Opera & Dance In DISCOVER DANCE! SERIES

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dance Centre will present Idan Cohen/Ne.Sans Opera & Dance as part of its Discover Dance! series on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Dance Centre, located at 677 Davie Street in Vancouver. Tickets are priced at $17 regular and $15 for students, under-30s, seniors, and children, plus a $1 facility fee.

The program features two works by Vancouver-based choreographer Idan Cohen, Artistic Director of Ne.Sans Opera & Dance, whose creations sit at the intersection of contemporary dance, opera, and music. About Time is a duet set to piano music by Philip Glass, responding to a world shaped by fractured communication and an overwhelming flood of information, and seeking a path toward compassion and understanding. The performance will also include a preview of Bach Dances, a new work in development that reimagines Bach’s solo Cello Suites through dance; the full world premiere will be presented by Early Music Vancouver in partnership with The Dance Centre in August.

Following the performance, audiences are invited to remain for an artist talkback with Cohen.

Originally from Israel, Idan Cohen danced with Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company for seven seasons before relocating to Vancouver, where he founded Ne.Sans Opera & Dance in 2017. The company is known for inclusive, interdisciplinary works including Take This Waltz, inspired by Leonard Cohen, and Hourglass, also set to music by Philip Glass. Cohen’s work has been presented nationally and internationally, and he is a Dance Centre Artist-in-Residence for the 2025–26 season.

The Discover Dance! 2025–2026 series also includes performances by Sujit Vaidya on October 23, Flamenco Rosario on December 4, and Danny Nielsen on May 7, all presented at 12:00 p.m.

Founded in 1986, The Dance Centre is British Columbia’s resource centre for dance, presenting performances and events, supporting dance professionals across genres, and operating the Scotiabank Dance Centre as a major cultural hub. The organization is dedicated to sustaining and advancing a vibrant dance community through performance, education, and outreach.