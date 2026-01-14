Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shelley Stewart Hunt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Metro Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shelley Boe - MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Theatre In The Country
Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher King - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Metro Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Leslie Dos Remedios - GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA - Ruby Slippers Theatre
Best Ensemble
MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Theatre In The Country
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Itai Erdal - WEST SIDE STORY - CTORA Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Argel Monte de Ramos - GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA - Ruby Slippers Theatre
Best Musical
MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Theatre In The Country
Best New Play Or Musical
GRANDMA. GANGSTA. GUERRILLA. - Ruby Slippers Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Argel Monte de Ramos - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Metro Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Abi Padilla - GRANDMA. GANGSTA. GUERRILLA. - Ruby Slippers Theatre
Best Play
Grandma. Gangsta. Guerilla - Ruby Slippers Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Reg Parks - MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Theatre In The Country
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Riley Hardwick - GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA - Ruby Slippers Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Vanessa Klein - MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Theatre In The Country
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Vanessa Klein - LEND ME A SOPRANO - White Rock Players Club
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
GOTTA SING GOTTA DANCE: LAW LAW LAND - Norman Rothstein Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Theatre In The Country
