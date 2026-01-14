Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shelley Stewart Hunt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Metro Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shelley Boe - MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Theatre In The Country



Best Direction Of A Musical

Christopher King - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Metro Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Leslie Dos Remedios - GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA - Ruby Slippers Theatre



Best Ensemble

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Theatre In The Country



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Itai Erdal - WEST SIDE STORY - CTORA Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Argel Monte de Ramos - GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA - Ruby Slippers Theatre



Best Musical

MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Theatre In The Country



Best New Play Or Musical

GRANDMA. GANGSTA. GUERRILLA. - Ruby Slippers Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Argel Monte de Ramos - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Metro Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Abi Padilla - GRANDMA. GANGSTA. GUERRILLA. - Ruby Slippers Theatre



Best Play

Grandma. Gangsta. Guerilla - Ruby Slippers Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Reg Parks - MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Theatre In The Country



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Riley Hardwick - GRANDMA GANGSTER GUERILLA - Ruby Slippers Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Vanessa Klein - MARY POPPINS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Theatre In The Country



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Vanessa Klein - LEND ME A SOPRANO - White Rock Players Club



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

GOTTA SING GOTTA DANCE: LAW LAW LAND - Norman Rothstein Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre In The Country

Winners can download graphics here.