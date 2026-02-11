Little Room Productions To Premiere FALL(SE) CIRC(US) At Roundhouse Community Centre

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Room Productions (LRP), in partnership with New Works and The Roundhouse Community Centre, will present the world premiere of FALL(SE) CIRC(US), the company’s inaugural full-length contemporary dance work for an ensemble. The performance will take place March 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at The Roundhouse Community Centre in Vancouver.

Choreographed by LRP Co-Director Isak Enquist, Fall(se) Circ(us) examines the tension between labour and rest. The work begins with gravity-defying, performance-driven physicality before shifting into visceral, improvised movement, inviting a shared experience between performers and audience.

“This work is inspired by my desire to build community through dance–spaces where people from different walks of life can share the physical experience of movement,” says Isak Enquist. “In Fall(se) Circ(us), what begins as the pursuit of physical excellence–akin to a circus performer's spectacular feats of skill–falls away to reveal the vulnerability and exertion of that performer's humanity within their labour. Technique gives way to presence, composition to improvisation.”

Adds Little Room Productions Co-Director Eowynn Enquist: “Through subverting the expectations of what a dance performance entails, our hope is to open the possibility for audience members to enter into and influence our movement, resulting in a collective moment of joyful rebellion against the toils of everyday life.”

Rooted in Isak Enquist’s background in martial arts, snowboarding, and contemporary dance, Fall(se) Circ(us) features seven local and international performers: Isak Enquist, Eowynn Enquist, Tyler Layton-Olson, Mia Pelayo, Kaia Shukin, Alesandra X, and James Amzin Nahirinick. The score, created by Isak Enquist in collaboration with Vancouver-based dancer, actor, and musician Tyler Layton-Olson, is bass-driven and rhythmic. Lighting design is by Jono Kim.

This marks LRP’s second production, following its 2024 premiere of Creature Comfort, created and performed by Isak Enquist and Eowynn Enquist.