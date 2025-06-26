Review: BINI Concludes Their BINIverse World Tour in Vancouver

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Since their official debut in 2021, BINI has become a defining force in Filipino pop music, earning them the well-deserved title of the “Nation’s Girl Group.” Formed through ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy in 2019, the eight member group composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, spent two years in training before first capturing public attention with their pre-debut single, “Da Coconut Nut.” The song was released in December 2020 and reimagined a beloved Filipino novelty song into a lively anthem, setting the tone for what would become BINI’s signature style: contemporary pop infused with Filipino flair.

BINI made their official debut on June 11, 2021 with their single, “Born to Win.” This release marked the start of their rise to stardom and set in motion a momentum the group has continued to build on ever since. BINI has carved out a legacy built on strength, individuality, and cultural pride. They have topped charts with their hits including, “Salamin, Salamin” and “Pantropiko,” making history as the highest-charting girl group to date from the Philippines. Blending bubblegum pop, EDM, teen pop, and traditional Pinoy influences, BINI’s music has captured the hearts of listeners across generations. Their lyrics touching on themes of self-love, resilience, and joy, combined with their captivating choreography and bright visuals have cemented them as trailblazers in the growing P-pop music genre.

Beyond their music, BINI’s impact has been deeply cultural. Their group name, taken from “binibini” (a Filipino word meaning “young lady”), reflects their mission to represent the modern Filipina. Their fanbase known as “BL∞M(s)” (or “BLOOM(s)”), was named in 2021 to symbolize growth, beauty after hardship, and unwavering support. With the tagline, “walo hanggang duo” meaning “eight until the end,” BINI has fostered a strong bond with their fans with each era of their career so far.

Photo Credit: BINI

Some of the group’s biggest milestones include being the first Filipino pop group to reach the most monthly listeners on Spotify, being the first to top Billboard’s Philippine Songs chart, and being the first to receive Billboard Philippine’s Women in Music “Rising Star” Award. In 2024, BINI performed at KCON LA, and later became the first Filipino act to surpass Taylor Swift on the Spotify Philippines’ Daily Top Artists chart. Their 2025 EP “Biniverse,” their first all-English record, showcased their evolution with collaborations and new sounds rooted in synthpop, 90s R&B, and disco-pop. With sold-out concerts, record-breaking streams, and a loyal fandom behind them, BINI’s rise has been nothing short of historic over the last few years.

Coming off the heels of their hugely successful BINIverse concerts in 2024, BINI’s 2025 BINIverse World tour was a bold and memorable chapter in their career. The tour officially kicked off on February 15, 2025 with a concert at the Philippine Arena, making BINI the first Filipino act to headline and sell out the country’s largest indoor venue. The Valentine’s Day themed spectacle featured a surprise appearance by the singer, MAKI, who performed “Namumula” and “Dilaw,” while fans were treated to the live debut of BINI’s new single, “Blink Twice.”

Photo Credit: BINI

The BINIverse world tour in 2025 took place across 3 continents, with 16 shows in total, spanning Asia, Europe, and North America. Following their electric kickoff in Bulacan, BINI made stops in major international cities including Dubai, London, and several locations across the U.S. and Canada. With each of these stops, BINI expanded their reach as a group, introducing their vibrant sound and choreography to a growing global fanbase. Throughout the tour, BINI showcased their evolution as performers and cultural ambassadors. They celebrated Filipino identity and reinforced their global pop appeal with their catchy songs. In the midst of the group also dropped the single, “Shagidi” on June 5, which is an upbeat track inspired by a traditional Filipino children’s game.

The world tour wrapped up on June 21, 2025, with a final stop in Vancouver, BC at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. The concert marked a full-circle moment for the group as Vancouver was the first international city BINI performed in during their 2024 tour, and now, was the place they bid farewell to their first-ever global tour in 2025. Compared to their previous Vancouver show at The Centre, this year’s production was notably elevated. The show took place at a larger venue with an expansive stage setup, upgraded visuals, and breathtaking pre-recorded video segments (VCRs) that bridged storytelling between sets. Fans, many of whom were longtime BLOOMs, filled the arena with passionate cheers that created an atmosphere of support and genuine connection.

Photo Credit: BINI

BINI’s Vancouver concert was a high-energy sendoff that highlighted the group’s growth and international presence. As the group performed hit after hit, the emotions ran high throughout the night. BINI opened the show on an electrifying note with a trio of crowd pleasers that included, “Salamin, Salamin,” “No Fear,” and “I Feel Good,” setting the tone with bright outfits and infectious energy. Fan favourites like “Lagi” and “Cherry On Top” had the entire arena singing along, while “Diya Ka Lang” brought out big dance moments and impressive rap verses. Songs like “Karera” and “Pantropiko” were clear high points, the latter closing the night out on a euphoric note complete with its now-iconic social media viral dance break. The set also included newer tracks like “Blink Twice,” “Shagidi,” and “Out Of My Head,” with the latter showcasing the group’s vocal growth and range. Emotional moments came through in slower, more intimate numbers like “Na Na Nandito Lang,” “Here With You,” and “Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi,” during which Aiah, Mikha, Maloi, and Jhoanna walked through the audience, followed by Gwen, Sheena, Colet, and Stacey during the song, “Na Na Na.” Finally, just when the fans thought the night was over, BINI surprised the audience by closing with their pre-debut single, “Da Coconut Nut,” a heartfelt tribute to where it all began.

One of the night’s most touching moments came during BINI’s performance of “Here With You,” when Vancouver BLOOMs sprang a meticulously planner banner project on the unsuspecting group. Dubbed the “All Eyes on BINI: ‘Here With You’ Lifeline Banner Project,” the secret fan event saw roughly 2,000 banners quietly distributed across the arena’s lower bowl and parts of the upper sections before the show. Each banner read, “Through the dark nights, the highlights, YOU’RE OUR LIFELINE … Here with BINI.” Fans kept the signs hidden until the bridge of the song, “Here With You,” precisely when Maloi and Gwen began the line, “And no matter what they say to break us, take our spirits down … we just need to look around.” During the moment, fans raised them in unison while singing along. The sudden wave of heartfelt messages moved the members to tears, turning the song into an emotional apex that perfectly framed the tour’s finale. Organized entirely by BLOOMs through donations and volunteer coordination, the gesture underscored the deep bond between BINI and their fandom, providing a memorable send-off to the group’s world tour.

Photo Credit: BINI

With multiple outfit changes, powerful vocals, and high-energy choreography, BINI’s final stop in Vancouver was a full-spectrum showcase of who they are: modern, confident Filipinas with a deep love for their craft and fans. Styled with the same fan-centered approach seen in many K-pop concerts, the night was filled with playful banter, emotional moments, and heartfelt interactions that made the arena feel intimate despite its size. For both the group and their devoted BLOOMs, Vancouver wasn’t just the end of the BINIverse World Tour, it was a celebration of the journey that brought them here, and a powerful reminder of the legacy that they continue to build. While this chapter closes on an emotional high, one final celebration awaits: a “Here With You” homecoming fan meet at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on June 29, where BINI will reunite with their fans in the Philippines to mark the extraordinary run of this unforgettable era.

BINI’s 2025 BINIverse World Tour dates were as followed:

February 15 – Bulacan, PH – Philippine Arena

May 18 – Dubai, UAE – Coca-Cola Arena

May 25 – London, UK – OVO Wembley Arena

May 30 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 31 – New York City, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

June 3 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 4 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 6 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

June 9 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

June 10 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory

June 13 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater

June 15 – Temecula, CA – The Summit at Pechanga Resort Casino

June 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

June 21 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

BINI played the last show of their 2025 BINIverse World Tour in Vancouver, BC on June 21, 2025 at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. Up next, the group will hold their “Here With You” Homecoming Fan Meet at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines on June 29, 2025. Fans around the world can tune in for free via livestream at www.bini.global or on BINI’s official YouTube channel. For more information about BINI and their upcoming events, visit the link below.

Top Photo Credit: BINI 2025

