Piano Virtuoso And Conductor Awadagin Pratt To Appear With Vancouver Symphony

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra will continue its 2020/21 season with live-streamed performances under the direction of internationally acclaimed virtuoso Awadagin Pratt.

Following his triumphant debut with the VSO in 2013, Maestro Pratt returns to both conduct and perform piano in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 12. After the intermission Maestro Pratt will take the podium in a deeply introspective late work by Richard Strauss, Metamorphosen, composed in Germany during the last dark and violent months of World War II. Performances will close with one of the brilliant string symphonies composed by Mendelssohn when he was still a young teenager, his Sinfonia No.10.

The November 7th and 8th performances will feature a reduced orchestra and will be streamed live from Skyview Concert Hall without an in-person audience (in accordance with Washington State's guidelines for Phase 2). The broadcast on November 7th will begin at 6:30pm with the highly anticipated second episode of the VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, featuring prominent local podcast producer Ashley Hall and Vancouver's favorite host Greg Scholl. Intermission will feature special, not-to-be-missed interviews. The performance and the show on Sunday, November 8th will be also streamed live and will begin at 2:30pm.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Maestro Awadagin Pratt," said VSO Executive Director Igor Shakhman. "He made a profound impact as a conductor on both audience and musicians during his last appearance with the VSO. This time the audience will have a chance to witness Awadagin's spectacular artistry as a concert pianist! We can't wait to share the stage with him."

November 7th, 2020 at 7 p.m. (pre-concert show at 6:30pm) and November 8th, 2020 at 3 p.m. (pre-concert show at 2:30pm) Live-stream from Skyview Concert Hall to your viewing devices on the VSO website. Tickets are free with the season subscription. Single tickets are $30. Available online or by calling 360-735-7278.

All current season ticket holders will receive a secure individualized email link in order to access live-stream of the performances.

Single tickets to view the live-stream are on sale now. A secure individualized email link will be emailed to each single ticket buyer.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

Two physicians on the VSO board of directors - Drs. Michael Liu and David Smith - helped to develop the safety protocols for the musicians in coordination with the Washington Health Department.

Musicians will perform at an appropriate distance and wear face masks.

The size of the orchestra will be reduced to ensure appropriate distancing.

