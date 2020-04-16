Pay What You Want Ticket Company WeShowUp Helps Artists Earn Money From On-Demand And Live Stream Performances During Shutdown

In this time of social distancing and economic uncertainty, artists can perform for an audience digitally with weshowup.io, the world's largest pay what you want platform for arts, culture and entertainment. The Vancouver-based company was recently recognized as one of Canada's top tech companies by Ready to Rocket.

Kahlil Ashanti, a Scotsman Fringe First award-winning favorite and former Cirque du Soleil selectee, began the company in 2018 when he became frustrated with the analog pay-what-you-want experience for attendees of his fledgling solo show, 'Meet Richard Pryor'. When he couldn't find a digital equivalent, he decided to build one himself, and the Vancouver Canada based startup took off from there as theaters and festivals around the world signed on.

"We have created a solution for artists and audiences to adapt in this new pandemic economy," said founder and chief executive Ashanti. "weshowup.io is uniquely placed to help producers and artists handle admission for live stream events with minimal tech overhead."

weshowup.io was recognized this week by Ready to Rocket, a British Columbian business recognition list that identifies companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth. This annual list has been an accurate predictor of growth and investment milestones. The company has seen a 30% growth in sales in the last year.

The weshowup.io model allows people to make a reservation, see the event (in person or online), and then pay what they like afterwards, all from their devices. It also has the option of free admission as well, and provides the artist, company or organizer with access to audience data.

Artists can monetize their livestream by joining weshowup.io for free. They can create a customized landing page and set a customized or suggested post-performance price. The livestream can be delivered on any video platform, meaning producers can continue to use existing tools. Virtual and live stream events that have already registered on the platform include a virtual wine tasting, creativity workshops, a music festival, a theatrical solo show and a stand-up comedy festival in Los Angeles.

Audiences create an account and make a reservation for the desired amount the artist decides. No downloads are required and it works on all devices. Following the event, the audience will receive a text or email asking how much they would like to pay, if anything. Secure payments are facilitated to pay the performers immediately into their bank accounts.

weshowup.io has been used by musicians, performers and comedians in Australia, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom with clients including The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, Merrigong Theatre Company and the Vancouver New Music Festival. To register an event or attend one, visit weshowup.io.





