PARENTS ARE A DRAG Comes to the Carousel Theatre

Carousel Theatre for Young People will present the Zee Zee Theatre production of PARENTS ARE A DRAG at Performance Works on Granville Island on Saturday, November 22 (11:00 am & 1:30 pm) and Sunday, November 23 (11:00 am), originally commissioned by the Vancouver International Children's Festival.

Join local drag queens Peach Cobblah (Carousel's Co-Artistic & Managing Director Dave Deveau) & Isolde N. Barron (Zee Zee Theatre's Artistic & Executive Director Cameron Mackenzie) and their family for a drag dress-up spectacular! Add some rainbow to your day at this fun and inclusive extravaganza, which reminds young ones, their parents, caregivers and everyone in between that it's never too early (or too late!) to get silly and dress up! PARENTS ARE A DRAG celebrates diversity with songs, laughter and play. With opportunities for the audience to become part of the show, be sure to come dressed to impress or ready for some dress-up time.

From Carousel's Co-Artistic & Managing Director, Dave Deveau: "When we were tasked with creating a drag show experience for families, we built something in the same authentic format as the shows we've done for thousands of grown-ups over the years, full of whimsy, unpredictability, and the ability to make anything that goes wrong instantly hilarious. Someone might storm the stage, or heckle, or fall over, or need a snack, and we keep the whole experience fun and keep everyone (including ourselves) guessing as we navigate performing with our own children. The first time we did this show, our eldest was 1.5, and now he's almost 8. So like our kids themselves, this show grows and evolves and emerges more fully formed each time we strap our heels on!"

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM: Isolde N. Barron (Cameron Mackenzie), Peach Cobblah (Dave Deveau), Spike Boy (Dexter Mackenzie-Deveau) and Bronwyn Carradine (Stage Manager).