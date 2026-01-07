Mitch and Murray Productions Will Present North American Premiere of HARM at Studio 16

🎭 NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mitch and Murray Productions will present the North American premiere of Harm, a one-woman play by British playwright Phoebe Eclair-Powell, running at Studio 16, located at 1555 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver.

Written by Eclair-Powell, Harm is a darkly comic psychological thriller that explores loneliness, obsession, and the corrosive effects of social media. The production stars Kelli Ogmundson (Animal Control) in a solo performance and is directed by Jennifer Copping.

The play follows an unhappy estate agent whose life shifts after she sells a home to Alice, a charismatic social media influencer. What begins as an unlikely friendship escalates into fixation, as the protagonist becomes increasingly consumed by Alice’s curated digital world, blurring the boundaries between online fantasy and real-life consequences.

“Our company's mandate is to always speak to the current moment,” said Artistic Director Aaron Craven. “For years, I’ve been looking for a play about social media and the loneliness epidemic. Harm is a beautifully intimate, often funny, and ultimately disturbing look at one lonely woman's descent into obsession.”

Performance times are Tuesday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m., with matinees on March 22, March 28, and March 29 at 1:00 p.m. A preview performance will take place Thursday, March 19 at 8:00 p.m., with opening night set for Friday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m. A post-show talkback will take place following the Friday, March 27 performance. Tickets range from $16 to $36.

Harm has received critical acclaim in the UK, with The Arts Desk calling it “a smart and sassy study of loneliness and obsession,” praising Eclair-Powell’s blend of sharp observation and dark humor.