Massey TheatreÂ PresentsÂ Arts Club Theatre Company's NOISES OFF

The Massey Theatre will present the Arts Club Theatre Company's hit show Noises Off to its stage from Feb. 15 - 27, 2022. Hailed as one of the funniest farces ever, Michael Frayn's dizzying play-within-a-play classic promises a rollicking good time. This Arts Club production was produced pre-pandemic and was praised by critics and audiences alike.

In this rip-roaring classic, the audience is treated to a hilarious behind-the-scenes peek at an inept acting troupe rehearsing and performing the farce Nothing On. Despite nerves, dropped lines and technical difficulties, they make it through rehearsal and open the show.

The play unfolds in three acts fondly looking at the follies of theatre folk, whose susceptibility to out-of-control egos, memory loss, and passionate affairs turn every performance into a high-risk adventure. The egos, insecurities and tempers flaring backstage and forgotten lines, doors slamming, missed cues all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. As time goes by, things deteriorate until pandemonium ensues and axe-wielding co-stars, drunken cast members and misplaced sardines take center stage during a disaster of a performance that threatens to jinx the old saying, "The show must go on."

The Arts Club production is directed by Scott Bellis who manages to time the madness brilliantly along with a stellar cast who rises to the plays' physical comedy and verbal demands that requires mathematically precise timing.

Written in 1982, Frayn's play is like a piece of clockwork that still functions impeccably almost 40 years after its invention. If you need to laugh, Noises Off is for you. There is something here to entertain just about everyone. If you need to drown your troubles, taking a plunge at the Massey Theatre might be a good way to start.

