Firehall Arts Centre Presents PRIDE PERFORMANCE EMPOWERS, July 31-August 2

From July 31 to August 2, 2020, the Firehall Arts Centre celebrates Pride weekend with performances that empower, entertain, and celebrate Pride. Taking place in the Firehall's courtyard*, here is the weekend lineup:

Friday, July 31 at 7:30pm:Well-known actor, writer, and all round great guy Allan Morgan will offer a witty and wild demonstration of his culinary skills in Baking and Dishing with Pride.In this piece drawn from his previous work, For the Young Gay, the Un-Gay and the Jaded Queen in All of Us, this one-person show follows Allan's path from 1968 forward and chronicles his life as he begins to understand and accept his sexuality and looks at the points of connection between his life and the Gay Pride movement as we grow together.

Saturday, August 1 at 7:30pm: Drag Kings and Queens will hold court on the Firehall Arts Centre's courtyard stage. Hosted by Carlotta Gurl, the night will feature Pride weekend favourites Joan-E, Jaylene Tyme, Owen, and Brunch.

Sunday, August 2 at 4:00pm: Award-winning queer actor, musician and triple threat performer, Sara Vickruck will bring her musical talents to the stage. Recently seen in the Firehall's Talking Sex on Sunday, Vickruck self-produced her debut album Prologue in 2015. She co-created and composed the slam poetry musical with Anais West titled Poly Queer Love Ballad, which started touring in 2019. She is passionate about music as an art form to explore story and emotion.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $25 and are available online at www.firehallartscentre.ca or by phone at 604.689.0926.

