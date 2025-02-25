Cast Set For Third Season of COME FROM AWAY in Gander

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast, band, and creative team have been announced for the third season of Come From Away, directed by Jillian Keiley. Running from June 29 to August 31, 2025, at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts & Culture Centre in Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, the production welcomes Kelly-Ann Evans, one of the province's most dynamic and celebrated entertainers, to the company as Bonnie and Others. Evans joins an incredible ensemble, which includes returning original Come From Away Broadway cast members Petrina Bromley, reprising her role as Beverley and Others, and Astrid Van Wieren, returning as Diane and Others.

Joining the production for the first time are Dharma Bizier (Stand B'y), Starr Domingue (Hannah & Others), and Izad Etemadi (Kevin J & Others), each bringing new energy and passion to the beloved show.

The production also sees the return of several Newfoundland and Labrador talents, including Gander's own Ryan Alexander (Stand B'y), Jacquelyn French (Janice & Others), Peter Halley (Claude & Others), Timothy Matson (Oz & Others), Shelley Neville (Beulah & Others), and Kiertsen Noel (Stand B'y), as well as performers who come from away, including Jahlen Barnes (Stand B'y), Cyrus Lane (Nick & Others), Darrell Morris Jr. (Bob & Others), and Michael Torontow (Kevin T & Others).

The Newfoundland and Labradorian members of the talented band returning are Jonathan Monro (Musical Director), Darren Browne (Guitar 2/Mandolins/Bouzouki), Jason Field (Guitar 1), Frank Fusari (Electric and Acoustic Bass), Heather Kao (Fiddle), original Broadway musician Romano DiNillo (Percussion/Drums) and Evan Smith (Associate Musical Director). Also returning to the band is Christa Mercey (Bodhran/Percussion) and original Broadway musician Ben Power (Whistle/Irish Flute/Uilleann Pipes).

The book, music, and lyrics for Come From Away are by Tony and Grammy nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, with orchestrations by August Eriksmoen and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath. Under the direction of Jillian Keiley, the production's creative team includes Marc Kimelman (Choreography), Jonathan Monro (Music Direction), Shawn Kerwin (Scenic Design), Marie Sharpe (Costume Design), Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Design), Josh Liebert (Sound Design), Dayton/Walters Casting, CSA, CDC (Casting), Dianne Woodrow (Stage Manager), Pat Dempsey (Production Manager), Karl Simmons (Technical Director) and Renée Strasfeld (Associate Producer).

Producer Michael Rubinoff shared, “Over 30,000 visitors from around the world have come to experience this extraordinary production. Our first two seasons sold out, and season three is on track to do the same. I strongly urge people to secure their tickets now, so they don't miss the chance to witness this exceptional company tell this powerful story in the very community where the events unfolded. It is an immense honor to present this world-class production in Gander, boosting tourism and supporting the economic growth of both the province and the region.”

"I'm so happy to see the show return this year! With every season, we refine and strengthen it, ensuring it continues to resonate deeply with our audiences. I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome the incredible talents of our four new cast members, who bring fresh energy and passion to the production. Last year, it was so special to see so many new faces in the audience, but what truly inspired me was the number of people who returned—making this show a cherished part of their summer plans. People join us at Come From Away because the story truly resonates with their souls. In a world that can feel overwhelming, this production offers something rare and essential: hope,” said director Jillian Keiley.

Come From Away is produced by Michael Rubinoff for You Are Here Inc., a new Newfoundland and Labrador not-for-profit theatre company established to produce the show in Gander.

Come From Away, the award-winning musical worldwide returns home for a third season. The breathtaking musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the communities in Newfoundland and Labrador that welcomed them after the events of 9/11. Come From Away is performed at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre on Airport Boulevard in Gander, the town where the story unfolds.

Comments