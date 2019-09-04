BWW Feature: Most Anticipated Shows for Vancouver Theatre This Fall

As the summer of 2019 comes to a close, Vancouver Theatre opens up with a variety of theatre productions this fall. Whether it's a fun night out with your family, an exciting date night, or just a break from work/school you're looking for, theatre is always a great option for a great time. The following list is the top 5 upcoming shows that I am looking forward to in Vancouver!

1) AMELIE (September 6th- 15th)

At the Firehall Arts Centre as part of the Vancouver Fringe Festival, West Moon Theatre presents Amelie! This musical revolves around an inquisitive girl named Amelie and follows her life focusing in on an interaction she has with love. Although she is very quiet, she has a big influence on the people around her. I look forward to seeing West Moon's version of this show!

2) BEAUTY'S BEAST (September 6th and 7th)

By the East Van Opera and playing at the ANNEX, this show is an original female-led opera and a new take on Beauty and the Beast. Focusing on important topics such as building healthy relationships through respect, consensual interaction, and communication between partners, this show brings light to large subjects that are prominent in our society. I'm excited for this unique production and love seeing more opera-based shows come into the spotlight!

3) RENT: THE 20th ANNIVERSARY TOUR (September 17th to 22nd)

Broadway Across Canada plays this iconic show this September at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Captivating audiences since 1996, this Tony Award winning musical has been seen and well loved by millions of people worldwide. As we follow the lives of 7 artists and performers trying to make a life for themselves in Manhattan, we are greeted by brilliant songs that will make you instantly want to sing along. RENT is personally one of my favorite musicals of all time and I can't wait to see what the 20th anniversary cast brings to the stage!

4) THE BIRDS & THE BEES (September 26th to October 26th)

Arts Club Theatre Company presents THE BIRDS & THE BEES at the Granville Island Stage in Vancouver. This quirky Canadian romantic comedy production is a story of unexpected love and lust between a bunch of people with different backgrounds. Turkey farmer Sarah and her beekeeping mother will make you laugh, love, and become educated on their respective careers. Arts Club always produces amazing shows, so I definitely think that this production will not disappoint!

5) WAITRESS (November 12th to 16th)

Out of all 5 shows, this is the one that I am most looking forward to! Presented by Broadway Across Canada, the show tells the story of Jenna - a pie-maker extraordinaire who works as a waitress in a shop called Joe's Pie Diner. With her abusive husband at home, Jenna finds happiness in making and creating new pies in the shop. When her life takes an unexpected turn, Jenna encounters someone who turns her life onto a new path. Will Jenna follow this new path or retrieve back to her old one? Will she ever find happiness? Definitely make your way to Queen Elizabeth Theatre this fall to find out what happens next! With music and lyrics from Sara Bareilles and based on the hit movie by Adrienne Shelly staring Keri Russell, this show is a definite must-see!

Photo: The Company of the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, Credit Amy Boyle 2019





Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories