Young Performers Walk to Save the Playbox Theatre

On Sunday young performers from Playbox Theatre walked for 20 miles, from the Dream Factory in Warwick to RSC, to help save the Playbox.

The theatre has been hit hard due to the health crisis, like many arts organizations across the world.

Oscar Webster, who attends Playbox said, "We really want to raise funds to help Playbox during this difficult time. They don't receive any regular funding at all and all of their income has stopped as a result of the pandemic - it's going to be really hard for them to survive. Playbox is so important for so many and provides such a vital service for young people in the area."

To donate, visit Just Giving. All funds will go to the theatre.

