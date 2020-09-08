YOUR PERFECT LIFE Comes to 44 on Long

The team will be doing 2 performances a night on 2-3 and 9-10 October.

F Creations will be bringing Your Perfect Life back to the stage this October. The stage is 44 on Long and the team will be doing 2 performances a night on 2-3 and 9-10 October.

Esra Overberg and the rest of his wonderful team at 44 on Long have worked hard to ensure their venue is safe for everyone who walks through the doors. Incredible sanitation and hygiene protocols have been put in place and the audience will be properly socially distanced in both the bar area and the auditorium. We couldn't think of a better place to get back to treading the boards.

It's been a year since Your Perfect Life was last seen on stage in Cape Town. The production played to full houses at the Alexander Bar and received a coveted Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival in 2019. The original team of Erika Marais, Faeron Wheeler and Sue Diepeveen is excited to be back together to bring this piece to life once again.

The story is set at a 20-year high school reunion and two women - a stay-at-home mother and a career-focused singleton - bump into each other. Seeing them now, it's hard to imagine how they used to be best friends. However, as they reminisce about their high school years, ex-boyfriends and all the fun they had, it becomes almost hard to imagine why they haven't kept in touch.

Your Perfect Life is a poignant and honest look at how life can take unexpected turns and how society judges us for dealing with it the best way we can. Audiences at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) and Cape Town called the piece "thought provoking", "honest and relatable", as well as "wonderfully funny".

Join us at 44 on Long to celebrate the return to the stage of this beautiful piece of theatre that comes from the heart.

What: Your Perfect Life

When: 2-3 and 9-10 October

Where: 44 on Long

Bookings: https://qkt.io/YourPerfectLife

Contact: Faeron Wheeler info@fcreations.online 073 395 4457

Website: https://fcreations.online/

