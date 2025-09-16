YES Set for 2026 UK Tour Performing 'Fragile' Album Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After their Classic Tales Of Yes UK Tour in 2024, Progressive Rock legends, YES, will return to the UK once more for a 9-date trek across the country starting on 22nd April at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow and ending with a two-night run at the prestigious Palladium in London on 3rd and 4th May. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 19th September at 10am here.

The tour will see YES performing their 1971 classic album, Fragile, in its entirety, including such timeless songs as Heart of the Sunrise, South Side of the Sky, and the much-loved Roundabout, as well as a selection of songs from right across their illustrious catalogue from their legendary 70`s releases right up to their current album, Mirror To the Sky.

Fragilewas the fourth album by YES ,cracking the Top 10 in the UK in 1971, achieving Platinum status along the wa,y and was the first to feature keyboardist Rick Wakeman. The single, Roundaboutwas a Top 20 hit in the States, with the album breaking into the Top 5 on the Billboard chart ,receiving a Double Platinum certification in the process.

Each show will feature a gallery of work by esteemed artist, Roger Dean, whose paintings have graced the covers of many of YES albums over the years. Fragilewas the first YES album to feature Dean`s iconic artwork.

The current line-up of YES features Steve Howe, whose association with Yes began in 1970, along with Geoff Downes, a member of the 1980 Drama era line-up. Jon Davison has been the lead vocalist in Yes since 2012, while bassist Billy Sherwood, who was hand-picked by original bassist Chris Squire, has been involved with YES since 1the 990s. Jay Schellen, who worked closely with Alan White on drums, completes the line-up.

The Fragile UK Tour Dates 2026

Wed 22nd April Glasgow Royal Concert Hall glasgowlife.org.uk

Fri 24th April Sheffield City Hall sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Sat 25th April Liverpool Philharmonic Hall liverpoolphil.co.uk

Mon 27th April Birmingham Symphony Hall bmusic.co.uk

Tue 28th April Bournemouth Pavilion bournemouthpavillion.co.uk

Thur 30th April Bristol Beacon bristolbeacon.org

Fri 1st May Manchester Bridgewater Hall bridgewater-hall.co.uk

Sun 3rd May London Palladium lwtheatres.co.uk

Mon 4th May London Palladium lwtheatres.co.uk

About YES

Formed in 1968 by Jon Anderson and the late Chris Squire, with guitarist Steve Howe joining in 1971 for The Yes Album, YES have been one of the most innovative, influential and best-loved bands in rock music history. Their 1970s albums The Yes Album, Fragile, Close To The Edge, Tales From Topographic Oceans, Relayer, and Going For The One were ground-breaking in musical style and content.

With sales of over 50 million records, the Grammy-award-winning YES were inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

YES released their 23rd studio album in 2023, Mirror To The Sky, produced by Steve Howe and the first to feature current drummer Jay Schellen. A new album is in the works with a proposed release in 2026.

Photo credit: Gottlieb Bros