Worthing Theatres Close Season With a Film Screening

Worthing Theatres celebrated the closing of their fourth season of contemporary circus, part of the Spin Out festival, with a unique film screening on 12 September.



The bespoke film captured audience reactions and comments from all of the performances that took place throughout the summer, and also featured the newly installed Observation Wheel. The film celebrates both the cultural programme in Worthing and the town itself.



Their latest Summer of Circus season, included a host of free outdoor performances by renowned circus companies, a wide range of workshops for all ages and skill levels, and a variety of gripping indoor productions at the Pavilion Theatre from 8 June to 26 August. The thrilling circus season was launched in style with a free family fun day on Saturday 8 June, alongside two performances of Belly of the Whale performed by world renowned circus company Ockham's Razor.



Free outdoor performances on the Pavilion Promenade included the return of all female circus company Mimbre, who performed Lifted (20 July); trampoline artists Max Calaf Seve, who performed their latest show 'Dip' (3 Aug). Also returning to Summer of Circus was The Giant Balloon Show (24 Aug) by Dizzy O' Dare. Companies performing in Worthing for the first time were; Chores (6-7 July) by Australian company Hoopla Cirque and Hikapee Circus with their beautiful show Look Up (17 Aug).



The wrap party and film screening invited all participants, press, partners and collaborators to join the team and celebrate the thriving summer programme, additionally exhibiting photographs taken by participants of the Creative Waves Pop Up on The Prom Project. The project was made possible with funding from Arts Council England, with key partnerships with the Place and Economy team; Worthing Borough Council and Creative Waves Community Arts.



Amanda O Reilly, Head of Culture for Adur & Worthing Councils, stated

"We wanted to ensure the season was accessible to as many people as possible, the free outdoor performances ensured this. Our unique film really captured that sense of pride for our town, the work we do and reaffirmed what a unique journey Worthing has had and continues to have in embracing this exhilarating artform.





