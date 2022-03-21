World Premiere of New Musical SOHO BOY Announced

Soho Boy, a new musical by Paul Emelion Daly about the joys and perils of moving to London, will open at Drayton Arms Theatre, 153 Old Brompton Road, London, SW5, 24 May to 4 June, 2022 over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday before moving to the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

Young and trendy, Spencer leaves home and hits Soho for a whirlwind journey of love, laughter,happiness... and heartbreak. Working in a clothes store, busking on the streets and partying at the weekend, the glitter soon fades when Spencer stumbles into the darker side of the neon lights..

Filled with glamour, sex and songs, this is a modern take on a gay scene that can appear glamorous but can also be harsh and lonely.

Cast to be announced.

Creative team:Director Matt Strachan, Musical Director Aaron Clingham, Designer David Shields, ChoreographerRobbie O'Reilly, Lighting Richard Lambert, Video Design Daniel McKeown, Produced by RichardLambert/LAMBCO Productions, Casting Anne Vosser.

About the Team:

Paul Emelion Daly - Writer & ComposerPaul's work has been recognised at the Vivian Ellis Awards at the London Palladium and the Page to the Stage at the Tristan Bates Theatre.

Matt Strachan - DirectorOFFIE OffComm for Head/Lining and London Pub Theatre's Standing Ovation Award for Tier Three Sisters

Aaron Clingham - Musical DirectrorAaron has received nine Off West End Award Nominations for Best Musical Director.

David Shields - DesignerOFFIE WINNER 2022 for Design.

Robbie O'Reilly - ChoreographerOFFIE WINNER 2022 for Choreography on Boys in the Buff.

Richard Lambert/Lambco Productions - ProducerOFFIE WINNER 2022 Special Award Producer.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:



SOHO BOY

by Paul Emelion Daly

Directed by Matt Strachan

Drayton Arms Theatre153 Old Brompton RoadLondonSW5 0LJ

24 May to 4 June, 2022

Performances:

Tue 24th May 2022 - 7:30 pmWed 25th May 2022 - 7:30 pmThu 26th May 2022 - 7:30 pmFri 27th May 2022 - 7:30 pmSat 28th May 2022 - 3:00 pmSat 28th May 2022 - 7:30 pmTue 31st May 2022 - 7:30 pmWed 1st Jun 2022 - 7:30 pmThu 2nd Jun 2022 - 7:30 pmFri 3rd Jun 2022 - 7:30 pmSat 4th Jun 2022 - 3:00 pmSat 4th Jun 2022 - 7:30 pm

Tickets:£14.00 Standard£12.00 Concession

Age restriction15+

Running time: 50mins

Bookings: