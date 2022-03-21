Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Premiere of New Musical SOHO BOY Announced

Young and trendy, Spencer leaves home and hits Soho for a whirlwind journey of love, laughter, happiness... and heartbreak.

Mar. 21, 2022  
Soho Boy, a new musical by Paul Emelion Daly about the joys and perils of moving to London, will open at Drayton Arms Theatre, 153 Old Brompton Road, London, SW5, 24 May to 4 June, 2022 over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday before moving to the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

Filled with glamour, sex and songs, this is a modern take on a gay scene that can appear glamorous but can also be harsh and lonely.

Cast to be announced.

Creative team:
Director Matt Strachan, Musical Director Aaron Clingham, Designer David Shields, Choreographer
Robbie O'Reilly, Lighting Richard Lambert, Video Design Daniel McKeown, Produced by Richard
Lambert/LAMBCO Productions, Casting Anne Vosser.

About the Team:

Paul Emelion Daly - Writer & Composer
Paul's work has been recognised at the Vivian Ellis Awards at the London Palladium and the Page to the Stage at the Tristan Bates Theatre.

Matt Strachan - Director
OFFIE OffComm for Head/Lining and London Pub Theatre's Standing Ovation Award for Tier Three Sisters

Aaron Clingham - Musical Directror
Aaron has received nine Off West End Award Nominations for Best Musical Director.

David Shields - Designer
OFFIE WINNER 2022 for Design.

Robbie O'Reilly - Choreographer
OFFIE WINNER 2022 for Choreography on Boys in the Buff.

Richard Lambert/Lambco Productions - Producer
OFFIE WINNER 2022 Special Award Producer.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:


SOHO BOY
by Paul Emelion Daly

Directed by Matt Strachan

Drayton Arms Theatre
153 Old Brompton Road
London
SW5 0LJ

24 May to 4 June, 2022


Performances:

Tue 24th May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Wed 25th May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Thu 26th May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Fri 27th May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Sat 28th May 2022 - 3:00 pm
Sat 28th May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Tue 31st May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Wed 1st Jun 2022 - 7:30 pm
Thu 2nd Jun 2022 - 7:30 pm
Fri 3rd Jun 2022 - 7:30 pm
Sat 4th Jun 2022 - 3:00 pm
Sat 4th Jun 2022 - 7:30 pm

Tickets:
£14.00 Standard
£12.00 Concession

Age restriction
15+

Running time: 50mins

Bookings:
https://www.thedraytonarmstheatre.co.uk/soho-boy



