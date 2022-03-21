World Premiere of New Musical SOHO BOY Announced
Young and trendy, Spencer leaves home and hits Soho for a whirlwind journey of love, laughter, happiness... and heartbreak.
Soho Boy, a new musical by Paul Emelion Daly about the joys and perils of moving to London, will open at Drayton Arms Theatre, 153 Old Brompton Road, London, SW5, 24 May to 4 June, 2022 over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday before moving to the Edinburgh Fringe in August.Young and trendy, Spencer leaves home and hits Soho for a whirlwind journey of love, laughter,
happiness... and heartbreak. Working in a clothes store, busking on the streets and partying at the weekend, the glitter soon fades when Spencer stumbles into the darker side of the neon lights.. Filled with glamour, sex and songs, this is a modern take on a gay scene that can appear glamorous but can also be harsh and lonely. Cast to be announced. Creative team:
Director Matt Strachan, Musical Director Aaron Clingham, Designer David Shields, Choreographer
Robbie O'Reilly, Lighting Richard Lambert, Video Design Daniel McKeown, Produced by Richard
Lambert/LAMBCO Productions, Casting Anne Vosser. About the Team: Paul Emelion Daly - Writer & Composer
Paul's work has been recognised at the Vivian Ellis Awards at the London Palladium and the Page to the Stage at the Tristan Bates Theatre. Matt Strachan - Director
OFFIE OffComm for Head/Lining and London Pub Theatre's Standing Ovation Award for Tier Three Sisters Aaron Clingham - Musical Directror
Aaron has received nine Off West End Award Nominations for Best Musical Director. David Shields - Designer
OFFIE WINNER 2022 for Design. Robbie O'Reilly - Choreographer
OFFIE WINNER 2022 for Choreography on Boys in the Buff. Richard Lambert/Lambco Productions - Producer
OFFIE WINNER 2022 Special Award Producer.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
Directed by Matt Strachan
Drayton Arms Theatre
SOHO BOY
by Paul Emelion Daly
153 Old Brompton Road
London
SW5 0LJ 24 May to 4 June, 2022
Performances: Tue 24th May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Wed 25th May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Thu 26th May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Fri 27th May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Sat 28th May 2022 - 3:00 pm
Sat 28th May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Tue 31st May 2022 - 7:30 pm
Wed 1st Jun 2022 - 7:30 pm
Thu 2nd Jun 2022 - 7:30 pm
Fri 3rd Jun 2022 - 7:30 pm
Sat 4th Jun 2022 - 3:00 pm
Sat 4th Jun 2022 - 7:30 pm Tickets:
£14.00 Standard
£12.00 Concession Age restriction
15+ Running time: 50mins Bookings:
https://www.thedraytonarmstheatre.co.uk/soho-boy