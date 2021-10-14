Wiltshire Creative Announces Spring 2022 At Salisbury Playhouse And Salisbury Arts Centre

Following the re-opening of Salisbury Playhouse with John Godber's September in the Rain, and Ian McDiarmid and Michael Grandage in rehearsals for the world première of Julian Barnes' The Lemon Table, Artistic Director Gareth Machin and Executive Director Sebastian Warrack today announce the Spring 2022 season at Wiltshire Creative. Wiltshire Creative will stage a new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical revue A Grand Night for Singing, celebrating the legendary music of the greatest duo in musical theatre history, with further productions to be announced in due course.

With two new main house productions alongside a host of touring productions at Salisbury Playhouse and a collaborative art installation at Salisbury Arts Centre, the Spring season showcases the rich cultural heritage of the South West and beyond, and celebrates community, togetherness, and healing through collaboration and locally produced arts.

Gareth Machin, Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative, said today, 'Welcoming back audiences to Salisbury Playhouse this Autumn has been joyous. The Playhouse plays such an important role in Salisbury's cultural heritage and within the community, and this is evidenced by the diversity of audiences we attract. We are particularly excited to be producing new productions of A Grand Night for Singing, cementing Salisbury Playhouse on the map as a significant producing theatre in the South-West'.

Highlights of the visiting programme will include the Fascinating Aïda; stand-up comedian Stewart Lee's Snowflake/Tornado; Middle Ground Theatre's A Murder is Announced; The Legend of Sleepy Hollow starring Wendi Peters and Bill Ward; Mark Bruce Company's Phantoms: A Triple Bill; an adaptation of Michael Morpurgo's novel Private Peaceful, adapted for stage by Simon Reade; Tim Firth's Sheila's Island starring Sara Crowe and Judy Flynn; and Ian Kelsey returning to Salisbury Playhouse in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice alongside Christina Bianco.

The centerpiece of Salisbury Arts Centre in Spring will be Same Sea, Different Boat, a collaborative art installation by Sue Brown in collaboration with artists Liske Johnson, Louise Asher and Cath Kingzett displayed from 11 January - 5 March 2022. The piece consists of hundreds of hand-printed and stitched stories lovingly produced by individual artists from across the UK and abroad, responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sue Brown will also be hosting a calligraphy workshop on 12 February, continuing the diverse offer of community workshops at Salisbury Arts Centre.

The Spring season goes on sale for members on 14 October, and on general sale on 19 October at 10am. Same Sea, Different Boat will be a free exhibition.