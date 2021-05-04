Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wilton's Music Hall Will Reopen 28 May

The first production upon reopening will be EastEndless.

May. 4, 2021  

The much-loved and world's oldest surviving grand music hall, Wilton's Music Hall will open its doors once again on 28th May 2021 for a specially-programmed summer season of theatre, music, opera and spoken word from a number of prestigious production companies. The reduced audience numbers, in line with current COVID-19 government regulations, will allow these shows to be fabulously intimate.

All shows will run straight through without an interval and with a seating capacity of just over 100, effectively giving each audience member their own exclusive performance. The comfort of brand-new customised seats installed during the lockdown period, along with improved acoustics will significantly enhance the audience experience and make the return to live performance at this unique venue an even more special one.

The line-up offers an expedient, entertaining and exciting selection of shows for this opening season to give London's theatre lovers a diverse programme of live performance. Everything from Justin Butcher's cathartic one-act marvel Scaramouche Jones, a twist to the classic clown trope that spans a century's worth of history to time-travelling magicians Morgan & West with a show full of fabulous family fun to two operettas in one sitting with the return of Opera della Luna with a brand new production Curtain Raisers: a double bill with Cox and Box by Arthur Sullivan and Les Deux Aveugles by Offenbach and everything in between.

Musical turns include award-winning Apphia Campbell's stunning solo performance in Black Is The Colour of My Voice, inspired by the life of Nina Simone, a powerful musical homage to one of France's most endearing icons in Christine Bovill's PIAF and songs and stories exploring the history and culture of London from the music hall to the modern day from Tom Carradine's 'London Songbook'.

When opening on 28 May, Wilton's will comply with all relevant COVID-19 government regulations at that time. Audiences will be able to enjoy drinks in this delightful grade II* listed building before the performance, experiencing the magic and majesty of Wilton's.

Wilton's CEO Holly Kendrick said "It has been an enormously difficult year, but we cannot wait to reopen and to welcome audiences back to our magical East End building. For over 160 years Wilton's has inspired artists and audiences alike and we can only continue to do this by opening our doors for all of London and for everyone with a curious imagination. Our shows will play to socially-distanced audiences, but we look forward to welcoming back full houses as soon as possible."


