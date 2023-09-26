Welsh National Opera's General Director Aidan Lang Will Step Down

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Welsh National Opera's General Director Aidan Lang Will Step Down

Welsh National Opera’s General Director Aidan Lang will step down at the end of this year following four years in the role and more than 40 years working in opera globally.

Aidan first joined WNO as a staff director in the 1980s and early 1990s.  He returned to WNO following an international career which included his position as General Director of Seattle Opera.  He will now be retiring to spend more time with his wife, the singer and director, Linda Kitchen.

During his time as General Director at WNO, Aidan has steered the Company through extraordinary times.  He oversaw a new digital programme during the Covid lockdown which included programming a digital version of Poulenc’s La Voix Humaine, and led the Company towards their first live performances following lockdown with Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.  Artistic successes during his tenure have included new commissions such as Blaze of Glory!, and critically-acclaimed new productions of Janáček’s The Makropoulos Affair and Bernstein’s Candide. 

Aidan Lang said, “For me, like so many others, WNO is where my opera career truly began, and it has been an enormous privilege to head up this wonderful Company.  Having worked in opera in different roles continuously for over 40 years, I feel the time is now right for me to enjoy more time with my family and for someone else to take WNO to its next chapter.  My love for opera was ignited as a student in Birmingham watching WNO productions, and I am thoroughly looking forward to returning as an audience member.”

 



