Wayward Productions Present SOUNDWOOD AND THE FABLE OF ABLE STAIN At Union Chapel

Wayward Productions present live poem Soundwood and improvised musical The Fable of Able Stain for one night only at Union Chapel 1 March 2022. In the first event of its kind, award-winning author Max Porter is joined by guests Anthony Anaxagorou, Nina Conti and Inua Ellams with music from rushes/esp, in an ensemble piece fused with image, text, improvised sound and storytelling in response to the country's social, political, environmental, cultural, and emotional state.

This event renews Porter's collaboration with Wayward Productions following the stage adaptation of Grief Is The Thing With Feathers, directed by Enda Walsh and starring Cillian Murphy, which played in Dublin, London and New York.

Max Porter is an English writer. His first novel, Grief Is the Thing with Feathers won the Sunday Times/Peter, Fraser & Dunlop Young Writer of the Year, the International Dylan Thomas Prize, the Europese Literatuurprijs and the BAMB Readers' Award and was shortlisted for the Guardian First Book Award and the Goldsmiths Prize. His second novel, Lanny was longlisted for the Booker Prize award and shortlisted for the 2019 Waterstones Book of the Year.

Anthony Anaxagorou is a British-born Cypriot poet, fiction writer, essayist, publisher, and poetry educator. His poetry has been published in POETRY, The Poetry Review, Poetry London, New Statesman and Granta. His work has also appeared on BBC Newsnight, BBC Radio 4, ITV, Vice UK, Channel 4, and Sky Arts.

Nina Conti is an actress, comedian, and ventriloquist. She has won a British Comedy Award, stormed Live at the Apollo, Russell Howard's Good News, Sunday Night at the Palladium, and made a BAFTA nominated film - all without even moving her lips.

Inua Ellams is an award-winning poet, playwright, and curator. Identity, Displacement & Destiny are reoccurring themes in his work in which he mixes the old with the new, traditional with the contemporary. His books are published by Flipped Eye, Akashic, Nine Arches, Penned In The Margins, Oberon & Methuen.

rushes/esp is a four-piece experimental group. They create original improvised soundscapes drawing on traditions in folk, free jazz, electronic music, minimalism, drone, and dub. Two of the musicians also make up folk duo Alula Down.

