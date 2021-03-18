Wayward Productions Announce Live Online Discussion WAYWARD CONVERSATIONS: BACKSTAGE NURSING STORIES BROUGHT TO LIFE
Sasha Milavic Davies is joined in conversation by author, Christie Watson, and more!
Ahead of the world première UK tour of Christie Watson's bestselling memoir, The Language of Kindness, based on her 20 years working as a nurse for the NHS, Wayward Productions today announce Wayward Conversations: Backstage Nursing Stories Brought to Life, a live online discussion on 27 March 2021. The production's co-adaptor and co-director, Sasha Milavic Davies is joined in conversation by author, Christie Watson; comedian and former psychiatric nurse, Jo Brand; actor and doctor, Esh Alladi; and actor, and former series regular in Casualty, Adjoa Andoh to share their experiences both on the wards and on the stage.
Come and join an actor who juggles a medical career, an actor famous for playing a TV nurse, a comedian who used to be a psychiatric nurse, and a best-selling author who was an NHS nurse for 20 years. Find out whether there are any similarities between working in a theatre with actors and working in an operating theatre with medics...
This follows the success of Wayward Conversations: Curating Medical Stories hosted by the production's co-director, James Yeatman, on 17 March.
Produced by Wayward Productions, Assembly Hall Theatre Tunbridge Wells, Complicité and Warwick Arts Centre in association with Shoreditch Town Hall and Guy Chapman - Christie Watson's The Language of Kindness adapted for the stage and directed by Sasha Milavic Davies and James Yeatman is touring the UK, 20 May - 12 June 2021 - with full details to be announced.
All money raised from ticket sales go to support the production.
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wayward-conversations-backstage-nursing-stories-brought-to-life-tickets-146656023113