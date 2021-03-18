Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wayward Productions Announce Live Online Discussion WAYWARD CONVERSATIONS: BACKSTAGE NURSING STORIES BROUGHT TO LIFE

Sasha Milavic Davies is joined in conversation by author, Christie Watson, and more!

Mar. 18, 2021  

Wayward Productions Announce Live Online Discussion WAYWARD CONVERSATIONS: BACKSTAGE NURSING STORIES BROUGHT TO LIFE

Ahead of the world première UK tour of Christie Watson's bestselling memoir, The Language of Kindness, based on her 20 years working as a nurse for the NHS, Wayward Productions today announce Wayward Conversations: Backstage Nursing Stories Brought to Life, a live online discussion on 27 March 2021. The production's co-adaptor and co-director, Sasha Milavic Davies is joined in conversation by author, Christie Watson; comedian and former psychiatric nurse, Jo Brand; actor and doctor, Esh Alladi; and actor, and former series regular in Casualty, Adjoa Andoh to share their experiences both on the wards and on the stage.

Come and join an actor who juggles a medical career, an actor famous for playing a TV nurse, a comedian who used to be a psychiatric nurse, and a best-selling author who was an NHS nurse for 20 years. Find out whether there are any similarities between working in a theatre with actors and working in an operating theatre with medics...

This follows the success of Wayward Conversations: Curating Medical Stories hosted by the production's co-director, James Yeatman, on 17 March.

Produced by Wayward Productions, Assembly Hall Theatre Tunbridge Wells, Complicité and Warwick Arts Centre in association with Shoreditch Town Hall and Guy Chapman - Christie Watson's The Language of Kindness adapted for the stage and directed by Sasha Milavic Davies and James Yeatman is touring the UK, 20 May - 12 June 2021 - with full details to be announced.

All money raised from ticket sales go to support the production.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wayward-conversations-backstage-nursing-stories-brought-to-life-tickets-146656023113


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head T-Shirt
Training For Broadway T-Shirt
Never Off Book Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Only Stage Management Extends Deadline for International Conducting Competition Photo

Only Stage Management Extends Deadline for International Conducting Competition

Naudline Pierre Now Represented By James Cohan Photo

Naudline Pierre Now Represented By James Cohan

Printworks London Opening Weekend Announced Photo

Printworks London Opening Weekend Announced

Lloyd Griffith Announces Rescheduled Dates For Not Just A Pretty Face UK Tour For 2021 Photo

Lloyd Griffith Announces Rescheduled Dates For 'Not Just A Pretty Face' UK Tour For 2021


More Hot Stories For You

  • Only Stage Management Extends Deadline for International Conducting Competition
  • Naudline Pierre Now Represented By James Cohan
  • Graeae Re-Releases THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA For Women's History Month
  • Printworks London Opening Weekend Announced