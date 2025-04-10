WEST END UNSCRIPTED! Reveals Sir Derek Jacobi as Next Special Guest Star

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Producer and Director Tegan Summer has announced the latest West End Unscripted! Honouree as Sir Derek Jacobi. After its inaugural show in March, West End Unscripted! Is taking its second show to the Gillian Lynne Theatre on 12th May with a stellar line-up, headlined by the British stage and screen legend.

Double Olivier award-winning director and writer Sean Foley (Dr. Strangelove) will resume hosting duties and Richard Clifford is the evening's Special Guest Moderator, with more guests set to be announced.

Each night, West End Unscripted! will serve as a charitable event, donating £10,000+ to a charity personally selected by the evening's Honouree. Audiences will not only leave inspired and entertained but will also contribute to meaningful causes that make a difference.

Producer and Director Tegan Summer said, "Sir Derek Jacobi possesses a rare alchemy, blending intellectual precision with profound emotional depth, creating performances that have resonated with both the mind and heart. He doesn't just play characters - he inhabits them, and has left an indelible imprint on stage and screen. I am honoured to be producing this evening with him.”

This one-of-a-kind Q&A series will offer audiences an intimate evening of captivating stories, personal anecdotes, and behind-the-scenes insights from some of the most celebrated actors, directors, and producers in the industry.

With their celebrity friends as special guest moderators, these unique evenings will feature two additional guests—and perhaps even a musical number or two. West End Unscripted! integrates BSL interpretation.

West End Unscripted! debuted in March at Theatre Royal Drury Lane with Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster, Sarah Hadland, and Andy Nyman as guests.

Comments