WATCH: New Dance Mama Film Celebrates International Women's Day '22

Building on the success of Dance Mama Live!, celebrating #IWD2022 and Mother's Day, Dance Mama invites you to catch a glimpse of what it takes for four Dance Mamas to blend their careers with parenthood. Made by Flett Films and Tabrisk Pictures and set to international music star Georgia's inspirational, pulsating track 'Never Let You Go' supported by Arts Council England, Sadler's Wells, DanceXchange, Yorkshire Dance & Clear Cut.

Watch below!

We follow Dance Mamas Ebony Molina, Kate Tydman, Clare Halse and Bethany Kingsley-Garner as they intertwine their caring responsibilities with their roles in McOnie Company's Jekyll & Hyde at The Old Vic, West End productions of 42ND STREET and The Mousetrap and Scottish Ballet respectively.

According to recent research* an alarming 7 out of 10 parents leave their artistic careers when they start a family. Through this exhilarating film, Dance Mama aims to inspire and resonate with other working parents to raise awareness of these challenges around talent retention in dance.

Dance Mama is committed to changing this narrative through online classes, career development opportunities, research and raising awareness through high-quality, engaging content - encouraging them to never let go of their creativity and talent and helping Dance Mamas move their worlds.

"...a vital and unique resource for the 40,000+ strong workforce in dance... " - Andrew Hurst MBE, Chief Executive, One Dance UK

"This is amazing! I wish I had this sort of organisation when I was a young Mum." - Etta Murfitt, Associate Director, Matthew Bourne's New Adventures.

"...life-changing... " - Michaela Collings, Dance Mama Live! Participant

*PiPA Campaign's COVID-19 survey

What is Dance Mama:

www.dancemama.org is an advocacy entity celebrating professional dancing parents, highlighting the issues that they face and providing inspiration, information and support.

Dance Mama began as a modest platform for stories uncovered whilst researching for an article Founder, Lucy McCrudden, wrote on becoming a mum and being dissatisfied with the lack of industry resources for parents back in 2014. The site now holds over 60 stories (9 our now a podcast) and an information hub. As an organisation, it delivers a mentoring programme, courses, classes, events and its flagship online professional development programme, Dance Mama Live! which supports over 100 professional dancing parents to build enduring creative careers. It is supported by Arts Council England and in partnership with Sadler's Wells, One Dance UK, Yorkshire Dance, DanceXchange and Clearcut.

Dance Mama Founder, Lucy McCrudden created Dance Mama to help other parents in her sector and beyond as a direct result of her own parenting experience and successful 20-year career as a leader in dance learning and participation with world-class organisations including DanceXchange, The Place, Rambert and The Royal Opera House.

www.dancemama.org/about