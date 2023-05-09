Vincent Dance Theatre Continue As National Portfolio Organisation For 2023-26 

Founded in 1994, Vincent Dance Theatre (VDT) creates and distributes ambitious, socially engaged  work locally, nationally and globally online.

As the dust settles around Arts Council England's decisions concerning its National Portfolio funding announcements, Vincent Dance Theatre take a moment to celebrate ACE's continued support and what this means for this established company.

Founded in 1994, Vincent Dance Theatre (VDT) creates and distributes ambitious, socially engaged work locally, nationally and globally online. The company is driven by Charlotte Vincent's distinctive choreographic practice and foregrounds the complex tensions between non-professional, 'community' and 'professional' practice. It sets out to explore contemporary themes and socio political issues, provoke thought and to stimulate debate. Productions are researched and developed in collaboration with groups whose voices are less well heard; including women and young people, often prioritising opportunities for care-experienced young people.

Over the next three years VDT have plans to create three new productions, expand their work on film and online to continue to reach wider audiences and create a new interactive online resource to mark the 30th anniversary of the company's inception. This resource will catalogue and contextualise Vincent's three decades of choreographic practice, politics and productions and invite people to explore its themes and ideas and to generate their own creative responses. VDT will also continue to deliver a wide teaching participation programme, enabling more opportunities for people to explore their own stories, learn new skills and connect with others by taking part.

Charlotte Vincent, Artistic Director / CE - Vincent Dance Theatre stated:

"As an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation, this funding enables us to continue in our mission to develop participation and productions that actively interrogate who we are and how we live, working with grass roots partners to platform the voices and ideas of people who might not otherwise be heard and to celebrate a 30 year track record of promoting equality of opportunity particularly for women and young people."

Arts Council England is the national development agency for creativity and culture, having set out their strategic vision in Let's Create that by 2030 they want England to be a country in which the creativity of each of us is valued and given the chance to flourish and where everyone of us has access to a remarkable range of high-quality cultural experiences. VDT welcome their support and will continue to align with this vision both prior and beyond in their delivery.



