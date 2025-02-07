Video: Wendi Peters Stars As Florence Foster Jenkins in GLORIOUS!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hope Mill Theatre will present GLORIOUS! The True Story of The Worst Singer in the World. The show will open at Hope Mill Theatre on 27 February 2025 for a limited run ending on 30 March 2025. Tickets are on-sale. Check out behind the scenes video of star Wendi Peters preparing to bring the iconic Florence Foster Jenkins to life.

Also joining the cast will be Anita Booth (Fatal Attraction, Ambassador Theatre Group, The Entertainer, Garrick Theatre) as Dorothy, Maria and Mrs Verrinder-Gedge, Ella Maria Danson (Showtune, Union Theatre) as cover Florence and other female roles and George Miller (Some Masterchef Sh*t, 53Two) as cover Cosme.

Written by Peter Quilter (End of the Rainbow) and directed by Kirk Jameson (Song from Far Away, I Am Harvey Milk) GLORIOUS! is the true story of American socialite Florence Foster Jenkins, dubbed ‘the worst singer in the world’, who was known for her flamboyant costumes, enigmatic performances and decidedly off-key voice.

Nominated for Best New Comedy at the 2006 Olivier Awards, GLORIOUS! follows Florence’s journey as she prepares for her concerts, builds an unlikely friendship with her accompanist Cosme McMoon, and pursues her passion despite all odds. At first bewildered by her lack of talent, Cosme is gradually won over by her indomitable spirit. As her recitals gained a devoted following in 1940s New York (including admirers like Enrico Caruso and Cole Porter), they became must-see events, culminating in a sold-out show at Carnegie Hall, where Florence performed Mozart in angel wings and a halo.

Florence’s story was made into an Oscar nominated, BAFTA award-winning film in 2016 starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant. This production celebrates a woman who defied critics and sceptical audiences, to make her dreams come true.

GLORIOUS! will be directed by Kirk Jameson with musical supervision by Nick Barstow, set & costume design by Ingrid Hu, casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CDA, lighting design by Mike Robertson, sound design & assistant musical supervision by Mark Goggins, Italian translation & dialect coaching by Judith Blazer, costume supervision by Lorraine Parry, wig design by HELEN KEANE and artwork by FEAST Creative.

Comments