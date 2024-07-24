Verdi's LA TRAVIATA Returns To The Royal Opera

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aida Garifullina and Hrachuhí Bassénz will share the coveted role of Violetta in this revival of Richard Eyre's opulent production of La traviata, performed between Saturday 7 – Saturday 21 September 2024.

Conducted by Alexander Joel and Richard Hetherington, the two outstanding international casts include Francesco Demuro and Ismael Jordi in the role of Alfredo Germont, and George Petean and Simon Keenlyside as Giorgio Germont. Barnaby Rea performs the role of Doctor Grenvil across both casts.

Verdi's memorable score contains some of the most well-known arias in the opera canon, including Violetta's 'Ah fors'è lui' (Could it be him) as she falls in love, before she celebrates her independence in the rousing ‘Sempre libera' (I must always be free). The flirtation between Violetta and Alfredo is at its height during the well-known 'Brindisi' chorus (also known as the Drinking Song).

This production features lavish designs by Bob Crowley and lighting by Jean Kalman, bringing Richard Eyre's vision of seductive grandeur to light.

