VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Presents Ex Cathedra Choir's CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT

The Shows Must Go On! presents Ex Cathedra Choir's Christmas By Candlelight, available worldwide until New Year's Eve. "In the deep, still darkness, only candles pierce the winter gloom. And then, upon the silence, comes the luminous sound of a choir in harmony. With a sequence of Christmas music old and new, this concert is a uniquely magical way to begin your festive season."

Watch below!

Donate to Ex Cathedra Singing Medicine here: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/9566 Noah Bear campaign: https://bekindsingwithnoah.com/

The Shows Must Go On the channel brings you showtunes, backstage access and full performances from some of the best loved musicals in history! Featuring the best performances from musical theatre and beyond!

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You