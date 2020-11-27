VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of Hampstead Theatre's THE DUMB WAITER in New Trailer

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A behind-the-scenes trailer is released for Hampstead Theatre's 60th anniversary production of The Dumb Waiter ahead of the theatre reopening on 3 December 2020. The production will now run until 16 January 2021.

Acclaimed stage and screen actors Alec Newman and Shane Zaza will play the roles of Ben and Gus, respectively, in this 60th anniversary production directed by Alice Hamilton, originally programmed for spring. She is joined by designer James Perkins, with lighting design by James Whiteside and Composition and Sound Design by Giles Thomas.

Harold Pinter's iconic play The Dumb Waiter first premiered as part of Hampstead Theatre's inaugural season in 1960 and was directed by Hampstead's founder James Roose-Evans.

Alec Newman has appeared in many critically acclaimed television shows, films and stage productions over the years. Recent TV credits include the award-winning BBC period drama Call the Midwife (2020) and psychological thriller TV series Eullenia (2020). His credits at Hampstead Theatre include Tom Stoppard's Hapgood (2015/16), Andrew Keatley's Alligators (2016, 2017) and Terry Johnson's production of Uncle Vanya (2019).

Shane Zaza is known to television audiences for his roles in BBC dramas Happy Valley (2014) and Press (2018); American drama Will (2017) and Netflix's Black Mirror (2016). Recent theatre credits include Europe at Donmar Warehouse (2019), Dear Elizabeth at Gate Theatre (2019) and Frankenstein at Royal Exchange Theatre (2018). The Dumb Waiter marks Zaza's debut at Hampstead Theatre.

Harold Pinter wrote twenty-nine plays including The Birthday Party, The Caretaker, The Homecoming and Betrayal. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2005.

Alice is co-Artistic Director of Up in Arms and and credits with Hampstead Theatre include the Olivier-nominated Every Day I Make Greatness Happen (2018) and Paradise (2019).

