VIDEO: CONVERSATIONS WITH...MARK CURRY Launches In Aid Of Acting For Others

Article Pixel May. 22, 2020  

Conversations with...Mark Curry, a series of in-depth interviews with a variety of guests from the performing arts and entertainment industry, launches. The first two episodes featuring conversations with Bonnie Langford and Debbie McGee are available now!

Watch below:

Mark speaks to a mix of guests including performers, presenters, and directors. Each conversation, taking place via zoom, is an in-depth look into the guests lives and careers, as well as finding out their thoughts and tips on getting through lockdown. Upcoming conversations include Cheryl Baker, Beverley Callard, Peter Duncan and Janet Ellis, Yvette Fielding, Rula Lenska, Susan Penhaligon, Jenny Seagrove, Petra Siniawski and Finty Williams, with further guests to be announced.

Interviews will be released via Acting for Others' YouTube. They are free and available to all, with the opportunity for viewers to donate in support of the charity: https://www.justgiving.com.ctcafo.

Mark Curry, said today, "We are all in a very uncertain and worrying time, many colleagues in the performing arts are struggling with no idea when they will be able to work again.

"We have some amazing guests lined up, and I really hope our viewers enjoy these conversations, and that those who are able to, consider donating to Acting for Others, a wonderful charity that offers both emotional and financial help to theatre workers in need - and which, with the current crisis, need our support more than ever."


